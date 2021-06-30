After last year’s scaled back version of Riverbend Rally, the annual Iowa Falls Independence Day festival is back in full swing.
The opening ceremony will kick off at 6:30 p.m. in Estes Park on July 2, sponsored by Church Women United. The Hyman-Peavey American Legion Post #188 Color Guard will return to open the festivities, followed by the National Anthem, performed by Iowa Falls local Jennifer Garibay. After the performance, Chamber/Main Street will recognize event sponsors and present the Community Service Award, which goes to an individual who has made a difference in the community. Finishing off the opening ceremony will be the crowning of Little Miss Iowa Falls and Miss Iowa Falls.
This year’s Miss Iowa Falls candidates are Zoey Carter, sponsored by the Coffee Attic; Lilly Rush, sponsored by the Rotary Club; and Leah Fleming, sponsored by Cargill. The winners will be crowned by the current Miss Iowa Falls, Mikaylan Winters. The winner of the Miss Iowa Falls pageant will go on to represent Iowa Falls in the Hardin County Fair Queen contest on July 6 and 7.
Fun for the whole family
Check out the carnival
The carnival is back in full swing, starting at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 2, in Estes Park. Come out and play some games, win some prizes, and enjoy the festival. Rides and games will be provided by Scott Amusements. The carnival reopens at noon on Saturday, July 3, and noon again on Sunday, July 4.
Advance tickets are available through July 2 at Green Belt Bank & Trust, Iowa Falls State Bank, GNB Bank, Members 1st Community Credit Union and Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street. Ten tickets can be bought for $7.50.
Explore craft vendors
Come check out handmade arts and crafts for sale in Estes Park at noon on Saturday, July 3, and noon Sunday, July 4.
Make some animal friends
Come on over to Iowa Falls-Alden High School on Saturday, July 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for a hands-on petting zoo experience. Hosted by the FFA, the petting zoo is a popular yearly Riverbend Rally attraction. This year, the petting zoo will be held at the high school farm rather than in the park. Make sure to park in the school’s north parking lot.
Community Garage Sales
Search for treasure during the city-wide garage sales, held all day on Saturday, July 3. Maps detailing the locations of all sales will be made available at 4 p.m. Friday, July 2 at Casey’s General Store locations across town for 50 cents each.
The parade
The annual parade will kick off at 5 p.m. led by Hyman-Peavey American Legion Post #188. The parade route begins at the corner of River and Union streets, turns east onto Washington Avenue and turns north onto Fremont Street. Feel free to bring a lawn chair or a blanket and come prepared to collect some candy and watch the show.
Take a cruise on the Empress
Come take a ride around the Iowa River on the Scenic City Empress. Free public cruises will be held by the Boat Club at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 4.
A separate fireworks cruise will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. To reserve a seat on this tour, call the Boat Club at 641-648-9517. It costs $15 per person to ride.
This year, there will not be food served on the tour. Make sure to arrive 30 to 40 minutes prior to the cruise.
Watch the WaterHawks
The WaterHawks will return to perform a ski show on the Iowa River on July 4 prior to the fireworks show. Head on over to Riverbend Park from 7 to 8 p.m. to watch the breathtaking show.
Travel back in time
Carnegie-Ellsworth Building
The Carnegie-Ellsworth Building at 502 Rocksylvania Ave. features both the Iowa Falls Historical Museum and the Pat Clark International Art Collection. In the basement, there is a replica of early downtown Iowa Falls with a one-room school, doctors office, beauty shop, jewelry shop, library and Bill Riley memorabilia. Upstairs, pieces from the Pat Clark International Art Collection are on display. The full collection includes more than 300 oil paintings, sculptures and more. The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m.
Witness life in the 1900s
Take a trip to the Dow House to explore what life was like in the early 1900s in Iowa Falls. The Dow House will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. and is located at 519 Stevens St.
Learn about the railroad
Come on down to the Depot and Mills Tower on East Rocksylvania Ave from 1 to 4 p.m. to learn about railroad history and see the only interlocking tower left in the state of Iowa.
Be Entertained
Friday, July 2
Iowa Falls resident and singer songwriter Tank Anthony will perform in Estes Park at 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Green Belt Bank & Trust.
Saturday, July 3
Doo Wops, a Waterloo a-cappella group, will be performing in Estes Park from 1 to 2 p.m., sponsored by Dale Howard Auto Center.
Aaron McClanahan will be performing a variety of acoustic rock and country music in Estes Park from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., sponsored by Edward Jones: Doug Haverkamp, Brock Jacobson, Rachel Lewey and Mike Swartzendruber.
The annual Bill Riley Talent Show will be held in Estes Park at 4 p.m., with a special farewell to Bill Riley Jr. who will be retiring after the 2021 season of the Bill Riley Talent Search. The talent show is sponsored by Iowa Falls State Bank.
Teen Dance with DJ & Karaoke will be held from 7:30 to 10 p.m. at Estes Park and is sponsored by Ellsworth Community College. Selective Sound, which is owned by Anthony and Lisa Senne of Iowa Falls, will provide music at the annual Teen Dance.
Sunday, July 4
Three Longs & A Short, a quartet of Iowans, will be performing from noon to 1 p.m. at Estes Park. The band is sponsored by Seaboard Foods.
Old School will be performing a variety of music from noon to 1 p.m. at Estes Park, sponsored by Hansen Family Hospital.
Iowa Falls-Alden Dance, the award-winning team, will be performing from 1 to 2 p.m. in Estes Park, sponsored by Wood Vision Clinic.
Sheltered Reality, a Midwestern-born drum performance group, will be in Estes Park from 2 to 3 p.m., sponsored by GNB Bank.
Selective Sound, owned by locals Anthony and Lisa Senne, will provide music beginning at 7:30 p.m. at Riverbend Park on Sunday, July 4, prior to the annual fireworks show.
Get Active
Bike your way around the county
The Bill Riley Memorial Ride will be held on July 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. and spans 24 total miles. Registration will be at the Spoken Wheel Cyclery in downtown Iowa Falls and begins at 4 p.m.
This event is sponsored by Hardin County Recreational Trails.
Race through the Scenic City
The annual Riverbend Rally 5k Run/Walk and kids 1k will be held Saturday, July 3, beginning at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center at 8 a.m. The 5k offers beautiful views of the Iowa River, curving along tree-lined roads with a mix of hills and flats. The race ends right back where it started, at the DHFAC.
All participants will receive a custom medal at the end of the race. Shower and restroom facilities at DHFAC will be open for participants; however, you must bring your own toiletries and towels.
Online and in-person registration both cost $25. Online registration is open until midnight on Thursday, July 1, and can be completed at riverbendrally.itsyourrace.com. Those who register online will also receive their results via text immediately after they finish the race. In-person registration will be held on the morning of the race from 7 to 7:30 a.m. Medals are not guaranteed for those who register on the morning of the race. Both races are sponsored by Iowa Power Products and Iowa Falls Family Dentistry.
Cast a line
The Kids Fishing Derby will be held Saturday, July 3, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Fitz Riverbend Park. This event is free to the public and open to all ages. All children must bring their own fishing gear and be accompanied by an adult.
There are seven different awards this year: ugliest fish, smallest fish, biggest fish, biggest game fish, most fish, last fish and first fish. Awards will be presented at 10 a.m. and recipients must be present for the award ceremony. The derby is sponsored by Iowa Falls Marine and Whistling Wings of Delta Waterfowl.
Disc Golf Returns
The annual Best Shot Disc Golf Tournament is back. This year, the Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an 18-hole, two-person tournament on Saturday, July 3, at 1 p.m. in Foster Park. In-person registration will be from noon to 12:30 on the day of the tournament in the south shelter, or you can register ahead of time at Iowa Falls City Hall. Registration requires the participant’s name, phone number and email address. The cost to register is $10 per participant. Awards will be presented to the top finishers.
Best Shot Golf Tournament
On Sunday, July 4, at 9 a.m., the Highland Golf Club will be hosting the Ellsworth Community College four-person Best Shot Golf Tournament. To reserve a spot in the tournament, call Nate Forsyth at 641-648-8516. In-person registration will be held on the day of the event at 8:30 a.m. The cost per team is $200.
This fee does cover lunch, which will be delivered on course. Lunch will be hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and cookies. Teams can choose to do a mulligan or pick-a-putt for an extra $20 each.
Those wanting to rent a golf cart for the event must call Highland prior to the day of the tournament. Highland can be contacted at 641-648-4021.
Delicious Eats
Carnival food staples
A variety of food vendors selling all kinds of carnival favorites will be set up surrounding Estes Park throughout the rally starting on Friday, July 2, at 3 p.m., Saturday, July 3, at 11 a.m. and Sunday, July 4, at 11 a.m.
A beloved tradition returns
The annual Flight Breakfast returns on Sunday, July 4, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the Iowa Falls Municipal Airport. Breakfast staples such as ham and cheese omelets and biscuits and gravy will be available, made by the Iowa Falls Fire Department. Traditionally, lines are long for this event, so make sure to be there early. This year, due to airport renovations, there will be a car show held during the breakfast rather than the usual airplane show.
Pancakes on the go
The Church of the Open Bible will be hosting a grab-and-go pancake breakfast from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 3.
Cool off with an ice cream social
The St. Marks Knights of Columbus offers a place to cool off with a beef burger/pie/ice cream social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, in the basement of the Catholic Church right across from Estes Park.
