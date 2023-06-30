Riverbend Rally 2023, the five-day Iowa Falls annual celebration, will be one to remember.
Kicking off Riverbend Rally
The five-day fun-filled Riverbend Rally officially kicks off on Saturday, July 1, with opening ceremonies at noon in Estes Park, sponsored by Church Women United.
The color guard with the Hyman-Peavey American Legion Post #188 opens and is followed by the singing of the National Anthem.
Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street will be recognized for their organization of the celebration, and the group will also name the Chamber Main Street Volunteer of the Year, as well as the Community Service Award and Iowa Falls Impact Award recipients.
The ceremony will end with the crowning of the 2023 Miss and Little Miss Iowa Falls. This year’s candidates for Miss Iowa Falls includes: Kristin McCllellan, sponsored by Clinic Pharmacy; Mara Whitehead, sponsored by Salon Underground; Sage Heitland, sponsored by Ugly Peanut; and Aubrey Johnson, sponsored by Small Town Girl.
Food, glorious food!
Food trucks and more will be available during Riverbend Rally’s festival, as with any celebration you may encounter. From donuts and tenderloins, Chicago-style hot dogs to the yearly pancake breakfast, there is something for everyone!
Trucks and Vendors in abundance
Beginning Friday, June 30, at 3 p.m., food vendors and trucks will line Estes Park with their delicious goods. Foods ranging from tenderloins, ice cream and shaved ice to Chicago-style items, everyone will enjoy plenty of good eats during Riverbend Rally.
All vendors will be available during the rest of the festival and will open at 11 a.m. each day.
Pancake breakfast on Sunday
The Church of the Open Bible will serve flap jacks on Sunday, July 2, from 7 to 10 a.m. at the church at 408 College Ave. The cost is a freewill donation. Pancakes, fruit, various toppings, and drinks will be served at this time.
Annual flight breakfast
The Iowa Falls Municipal Airport Annual Flight Breakfast, hosted by the Iowa Falls Airport Authority Board and Iowa Falls Fire Department, will serve their famous omelets from 7 to 11 a.m. out at the airport. The cost is $12 for adults; $6 for kids 12 and younger; and is free for kids 5 and under. Along with omelets, the meal includes biscuits and gravy. Breakfast-goers will be able to see the planes up close, and rides will be offered for $25 a person.
Beefburger meal hosted by Knights
St. Mark’s Knights of Columbus will serve up beefburgers, pie and ice cream from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in the basement of the Catholic church, located at 415 Main St.
Amusements Galore
Take the whole family out to the carnival at Estes Park for fun games and rides!
Brought to you by Scott Amusements, the carnival starts Friday, July 3 at 3 p.m. and continues throughout the rally, opening on both Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, at noon.
Tickets to win fun prizes and more will be available at Green Belt Bank & Trust, Iowa Falls State Bank, GNB Bank, Members 1st Community Credit Union and Iowa Falls Chamber/Main Street through June 30. Ten advance tickets are $7.50.
Get moving in the Greenbelt
Enjoy some cornaments
A favorite game of many Iowa families and a new addition to the large list of Riverbend Rally events, corn hole tournaments (“cornaments”) will be held during two days of the festival.
The first will be held by Chamber Main Street on Friday night, June 30, at Estes Park and is sponsored by the Hardin County Hole Hunters. Registration for this cornament is from 5 to 5:45 p.m. or via the Scoreholio app and is $20 per team. Bags may be available upon request, but they are requesting that attendees bring their own. Prizes for this cornament include Chamber Bucks, carnival tickets and much more. There is a payout for the top three places.
The second cornament is Sunday, July 2, at The 503. Sign in is from 1 to 1:30 p.m. with the cornament beginning at 2 p.m.
The cost is $40 per team, $5 per knock out and $5 per air mail. The event organizers request bags be brought by the teams. Corn- or powder-based bags are not allowed.
Pickle it up!
The pickle ball courts will be available for some family fun all day. Equipment can be rented from the Barlow Library on that Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Get your legs pumping
The Riverbend Rally Firecracker 5K fun run/walk will be on Saturday, July 1, with day-of registration from 7 to 7:45 a.m. at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center with a start time of 8 a.m.
The fee is $25, plus a service fee, for early registration. Day-of registration is $35. The first 50 registrants get a swag bag, and registration is required for those 16 and older. Register early here.
Beginning and ending at the DHFAC, the route will take walkers, woggers, and runners through Iowa Falls’ trail system that’s packed with beautiful landscapes and paved paths and past the shut-ins at Iowa Falls’ long-term care facilities that will cheer racers on. Those running are also allowed to bring their favorite running partner – whether that be a leashed four-legged friend or those sitting comfortably in a stroller.
Kids are also encouraged to join for the 1K, in which they will receive a medal upon completion. (Medals and other goodies are not guaranteed upon completion.)
Those running are in charge of recording their own time.
Tour de Hardin County
On Monday, July 3, from 5 to 8 p.m., with registration at the Spoken Wheel Cyclery at 4 p.m., the Bill Riley Memorial Ride will test your endurance.
With 24 miles to Alden and back, enjoy the scenes of the countryside and dinner in Alden during this family-friendly event – while also testing your biking limits. There is also a 14-mile gravel loop option to Alden and back for those wanting to go off-roading.
Helmets are highly recommended. Preregistration is not needed, but waivers must be signed to participate.
For more information on this event, contact Allison Campbell at 262-853-8962 or Jeff Burchfield at 515-321-4471.
Best-shot golf tournament at Highland
The Ellsworth Community College Athletics four person best-shot golf tournament will be held Tuesday, July 4, at 9 a.m. at the Highland Golf Club.
The cost per team is $200, and there are prizes at each hole sponsored by local businesses, which will be business specific.
Some items included in the raffle (which you do not have to golf to participate in) are a two-person kayak, a Yeti cooler package, and an ECC goodie package. Tickets for the raffle will be sold at that time.
There will also be a chipping contest, and that gets you an entry into a drawing for a larger prize.
All funds raised will be put towards athletic scholarships for the ECC E-Club.
For additional information, contact Nate at 641-648-8516.
Try some frisbee golf
At 1 p.m. at Foster Park, the Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an 18-hole, two-person disc golf tournament.
In-person registration is 12 to 12:30 p.m. at the newly renovated shelter house or teams can register early at Iowa Falls City Hall. Registration requires the participant’s phone number, address and email. Cost is $10 per team and awards will be given to the top finishers.
Family-friendly fun
Fishing at Fitz
Get ready to cast for luck at Fitz Riverbend Park in the annual Kids Fishing Derby on Saturday, July 1, brought to you by the Iowa Falls Marine and Whistling Wings of Delta Waterfowl groups.
The event for young anglers begins at 8 a.m. and lasts until 10 a.m. and is free and open to all ages.
Prizes will be awarded at the end of the derby for a variety of categories: ugliest fish, smallest and biggest fish, biggest game fish, most fish, and the first and last fish. Anglers must be present to win.
Participants must bring their own supplies and gear, and children must be accompanied by an adult.
Here we goat again…
The Iowa Falls-Alden High School FFA chapter will be hosting an ag-themed venture north of the school on Taylor Ave. (11487 S-41) at the school’s three-acre learning farm.
Attendees can pet a variety of animals as they learn about the IF-AHS ag projects students have worked on over the year. The group requests that visitors park in the north high school parking lot and walk across the lawn to the site.
There will be livestock, chickens, rabbits, and pedal tractor races. Pollination activities will also “bee” held and a beehive (uninhabited) will be open for public viewing.
Find some treasures
Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, craft vendors will be selling their handmade wares at Estes Park beginning at noon.
The Iowa Falls city-wide garage sales will also be going on all day on Saturday, July 1. Maps are available at the Casey’s General Store locations around town for 50 cents each.
Iowa River cruising
Take a ride on the Scenic City Empress during Riverbend Rally at 2 p.m. on both Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. The cost is $8 per person and $5 for those 12 and younger.
The Empress will also be offering rides during the Riverbend Rally fireworks show at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4. The cost is $25 a person or $20 for Empress members. Reservations are required by calling 641-648-9517. Guests may bring aboard snacks and drinks of their choosing.
WaterHawk Wildin’
The Waterloo-based WaterHawks ski club will be hosting a show from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in Riverbend Park. The ski show takes place before Selective Sound entertainment and the fireworks show.
Be sure to get a spot on the river bend to see this awesome show!
Fun at the Riverbend Rally Parade
The Riverbend Rally parade is a favorite among all festivalgoers.
Led by the Hyman-Peavey American Legion Post #188, the parade will begin at Edgewood on River Street and work their way south until Washington Ave. The parade then heads east five blocks until it ends on Fremont Street.
Kids will have plenty of candy to collect during the parade.
Those watching the parade are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Plentiful pieces of entertainment
Bill Riley Talent Show returns
The Bill Riley Talent Show will be held Saturday night, July 1, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. and will determine which lucky contestants advance to compete at the Iowa State Fair for the crown.
Hosting shows all over Iowa, the show is held dear to Iowa Falls, as it is Bill Riley’s hometown. So come on out to Estes Park to watch the performers!
The show is open to legal residents of the state of Iowa. All those must appear in a locally sponsored or Iowa State Fair show and be the show qualifier to be eligible to compete at the State Fair.
Ages are divided into two groups: Sprouts (age 2-12) and Seniors (age 13-21). Ages are determined at the time they win a local show.
The rain location is at the Hamilton Auditorium located on Ellsworth Community College’s campus.
Absolute Pro Wrestling at 503
A new event is coming to Riverbend Rally, and it’s going to be huge.
The Absolute Pro Wrestling group’s “Revenge at Riverbend” fight will take place at The 503 from 4 to 6 p.m.
Hardin County natives Viktor Payn and Brandon “The Shark” Eubanks will be tussling it out in the ring among many other fighters.
Ticks and event information can be found by contacting The 503. Ringside tickets are $20. Admission is $10, but kids 5 and under are free.
Piano Duels new to Rally
Saturday, July 1, a new entertainment group will be visiting the Scenic City’s Riverbend Rally for the very first time.
Dueling Pianos, sponsored by Green Belt Bank & Trust and Scenic Living Communities, will be playing in Estes Park from 6 to 9 p.m. The event is on stage with two pianos, where each will sing and entertain the audience for their approval.
The rain location will be the Hamilton Auditorium located on Ellsworth Community College’s campus.
Neil Hewitt
Coming back to serenade Iowa Falls with his own country music and past hits, Neil Hewitt is no stranger to Riverbend Rally. Playing songs around festivals, fairs and copious events, the Nevada, Iowa, native will be in Estes Park from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.
Hewitt will be coming down from a tour in Minnesota to play in Iowa and surrounding states to sing songs from his new EP “6 a.m.” He has opened for Confederate Railroad, Granger Smith, Jarrod Niemann, James Otto, Kellie Pickler and American Idol winner Trent Harmon.
The singer splits his time between Nashville and central Iowa and is ready to pass on his stories through his music.
Iowa Falls-Alden Varsity and JV Dance Team
The Iowa Falls- Alden Varsity and JV Dance Team will be performing in Estes Park on Sunday, July 2, from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m., sponsored by GNB Bank and GNB Insurance and Real Estate.
Tryouts for the squad were held back in April. The IF-A Dance Team has seven dancers total – six girls and one boy.
According to head coach Chelsea Off, now in her second year with the group, the team’s goal is to recognize that they are a small group, but that they have endless capabilities and talent.
This year the team plans on participating in three state routines, with six of the seven also participating in solo routines.
Off notes this may be a challenge, but she is confident that her team can pull it off.
The Estes Park routine will feature two clinic routines and two team routines.
The pom routine was choreographed by Autumn Schott and the kick routine choreographed by seniors Marikate Lancaster and Dani Barr. The preschool through first-grade routine was choreographed by Lancaster, Brenna Krukow, Kenna Jack Foley, and Hayden Off. Finally, the second through sixth-grade routine was choreographed by Barr, Zach Hickethier and Addison Vanderloop.
The IF-A Dance Team hopes to see you there!
Brad and Kate Duo
The duo of Brad and Kate Myers - a Cedar Falls-based husband and wife group - will be back during the 2023 Riverbend Rally.
See the couple in Estes Park from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, and listen to their style of pop-folk music.
With new album “Next Year” out featuring eight songs, including their new pop single “You Right Next to Me,” the group is beginning their busy schedule travelling through Iowa to feature songs from their new album and beyond – not missing the lovely Scenic City, of course.
The group is inspired by musicians like Bill Withers, Stevie Nicks, and John Mayer.
Along with their time in the Scenic City, the duo visits different venues like wineries, breweries and music festivals. The shows are 50-percent covers and 50-percent originals.
You can find Brad and Kate’s music on all streaming platforms and on physical discs and vinyl.
Selective Sound DJ and Karaoke
Selective Sound is back on Tuesday, July 4, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. in Riverbend Park, sponsored by POET Bioprocessing.
The professional DJ, karaoke and video production service, has been owned and operated by Anthony and Lisa Senne out of Iowa Falls since 1995. Lisa has had over 25-plus years of experience DJing, and Anthony joined her when they married.
Art and history presentations
Saturday, July 1
Beginning at noon, those looking to get a glimpse of Iowa Falls’ bountiful history can enter into the past via the Carnegie Ellsworth Building’s exhibits of art and museum, then head across the road to the Dow House on Stevens Street to visit the house and what it looked and operated like during the 1870s and in other decades.
Art and history will be prevalent in the Carnegie Ellsworth Building’s basement, the home of the Sue Crotty Museum. Visit what various businesses looked like in the past – a dental office, general store, schoolhouse, medical office, and many more.
Down Rocksylvania Ave., the Depot and Mill’s Tower will be open for public viewing.
In what was six structures at Mill’s Tower, the three still standing are part of the last two periods of railroad history and are part of the Illinois Central Railroad. The Des Moines, Iowa Falls & Northern Railroad, a company created by E. S. Ellsworth, used the Illinois Central railroads until acquired by the Rock Island and Pacific Railroad.
Mill’s Tower is the only interlocking tower left in Iowa out of 70 operating at various times.
The depot, originating in 1902, was part of a project by the Illinois Central Railroad to erect passenger carriers in small towns.
The tours will close at 4 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
If you didn’t get enough history on Saturday, come on down to the Community Theatre for presentations by the Iowa Falls Historical Society, which includes: Chuck Taylor on WWII from noon to 12:30 p.m.; Dave Gervich on the Holocaust from 1 to 1:30 p.m.; and Paul Hackbarth of the Iowa Falls Historical Society with a narrated photo show from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
Like the previous day, the Carnegie Ellsworth Building, Iowa Falls Historical Museum, Dow House, Depot and Mill’s Tower will be open from noon to 4 p.m.
Ending Riverbend Rally with a bang
The ending to Riverbend Rally wouldn’t be complete without a grand fireworks show.
Sponsored by Hardin County Tire, come on down to Riverbend Park with your lawn chairs and blankets and sit with family and friends to watch the show at dusk on Tuesday, July 4.
The IF-A Dance Team will be selling glow necklaces down on the bend.
There’s no better way to conclude Riverbend Rally and the Fourth of July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.