According to Jack Kobe, Santa Claus saw more kids in the days leading up to Christmas last year than ever before. Santa relayed to him that the tour of Iowa Falls and Alden, on a trailer hauled by Reliable1, was such a huge success that he plans to do it again this year.
Kobe works for Reliable1, which is again sponsoring Santa’s tour. He said he loves bringing holiday cheer to young and old alike and is eager to see Santa’s interaction with everyone now that the severity of the coronavirus pandemic has eased.
“He really enjoyed getting back out in front of the kids last year,” Kobe said. “He told me he is excited to come back, and we’re happy to help him do it. It’s an unbelievable feeling for Reliable1 to be able to give back to the community like this. It’s about the joy of seeing kids from newborn to 100 smiling and excited to see Santa.”
It all started when Santa reached out to Reliable1 owner Rick Gustin as he looked for ways to reach people ahead of the big day. With a surge in COVID-19 cases canceling face-to-face visits with Santa in Iowa Falls last year, he said he needed a way to visit kids.
“Since the kids couldn’t come see me, I wanted to go see the kids,” Santa said. “So I called Rick and he lined up a trailer and they drove me around town. That was the most kids I have seen in Iowa Falls in a given year. I saw about 275 kids on the route. That doesn’t include my stop at Pineview.”
It went so well, Santa wanted to tour the towns again this year.
“The joy of watching kids run out of their house to see me was too fun,” Santa said. “I loved looking into their windows and seeing kids jumping on couches and being so excited to see me was amazing.”
While he will have planned stops each day, at which time people can use available parking and walk up to him, Santa is eager to travel the neighborhoods and meet people along the way. He urges those who want a consult with him to leave their front lights on and to watch for the Reliable1 truck as he makes his way. He will stop and welcome everyone to say hello.
“We’ll be driving slow to give everybody a chance to get out of their house to come down to the street and see Santa,” Kobe said. “I mean how cool is that to say Santa stopped to see you? He doesn’t want to miss anybody this year, so we have stopping points as well.”
The routes
Santa will begin his tour on Monday, Dec. 6, traveling along Foster Boulevard to Assembly Park in Iowa Falls. He will stop at the park at around 6:05 p.m. to allow people to get up close and personal with him. He will then head to Pineview Elementary, taking Glen Drive to Lincoln Avenue, then turning onto Division Street and School Street From the school, where he should be around 6:45 for another stop, he will take Washington Avenue to Dale Drive, continuing on to Cottrell Avenue and Indiana Avenue, back to Washington Avenue. He will then turn north on Weyrauch Road, turning west on Hackberry Drive before ending the route along Lee Lane.
He’ll be back in Iowa Falls on Sunday, Dec. 12, with a meet-and-greet at the Barlow Memorial Library at 921 Washington Ave. beginning at 6:05 p.m. From there, he’ll go west on Washington Avenue, turning south onto Sarah Avenue before hitting the homes along Ellis Avenue. He will turn on to Pleasant Drive then Sunset Drive.
Santa will make his final tour of Iowa Falls on Wednesday, Dec. 15, beginning and ending at Reliable1 at 1854 Crescent Dr. From there he will head west on Cadet Road to Custer Street. The tour then turns south to Siloam Avenue before turning on College Avenue and then North Street to Rock Run Elementary where he will arrive for a stop at about 6:20 p.m. He will continue south on Main Street to Estes Street where he will make another stop at Estes Park at about 7 p.m. He then heads east to Fremont Street, north following North Fremont Street and Manor Drive back to Reliable1 where he will greet people again at approximately 7:40 p.m.
Santa hits up Alden on Monday, Dec. 20, with a stop at the gazebo on Water Street at 6:05 p.m. The lap goes east on Water Street, north on Washington Avenue, west on Pearl Street, south on Center Street, west on Alden Street, north on West Street, east on Mill Street, then north on Main Street to finish up back at the park.
“Then I need to get back to the North Pole and rest up before coming back on Christmas Eve.”
