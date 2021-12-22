Santa Claus and Reliable1 teamed up again this year to travel the neighborhoods of Iowa Falls and Alden. The first three tours in Iowa Falls were Dec. 6, 12 and 20. The date has changed for the third tour, which was originally scheduled for Dec. 15, but moved to Wednesday, Dec. 22 (today).
Each tour has had planned stops, at which people can park and visit Santa. But the big guy has also traveled the neighborhoods to meet people along the way. He urges those who want a consult with him to leave their front lights on and to watch for the Reliable1 truck as he makes his way. He will stop and welcome everyone to say hello.
The route of the Dec. 22 tour is as follows: Santa will begin and end at Reliable1 at 1854 Crescent Dr. From there he will head west on Cadet Road to Custer Street. The tour then turns south to Siloam Avenue before turning on College Avenue and then North Street to Rock Run Elementary where he will arrive for a stop at about 6:20 p.m. He will continue south on Main Street to Estes Street where he will make another stop at Estes Park at about 7 p.m. He then heads east to Fremont Street, north following North Fremont Street and Manor Drive back to Reliable1 where he will greet people again at approximately 7:40 p.m.
