Get ready for family style fun during the 120th annual Ackley Sauerkraut Days celebration. The event is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday, June 8 to 11.
Several activities will take place each day/evening of the entire celebration, including the Chamber of Commerce food stand which is open from 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. The Ackley Heritage Center’s Depot Museum will be open on Thursday from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or by appointment.
A Story Walk will be in place outside the Ackley Public Library throughout Sauerkraut Days.
A full schedule of events planned follows:
Thursday, June 8
Chalk the Walk: Ackley’s ninth annual Chalk the Walk will take place in front of Kings Hometown Furniture and Flooring. Artists can begin their work at 3 p.m. and the event will end at 5 p.m. Each participant is allowed a 4-foot by 4-foot space to draw whatever design they like as long as it is not offensive to anyone else. Some chalk will be provided, but artists may want to bring their own. There is no entry fee. Judging will take place on Thursday evening with prizes for first, second, and third places. Chalk the Walk is sponsored by Kings Hometown Furniture and Flooring, the Ackley World Journal, and the Ackley Heritage Center.
Midway: The midway will open at 5 p.m. with rides for all ages continuing through 9 p.m.
Kiddie Parade: A kiddie parade, sponsored by Green Belt Bank and Trust will begin at 6 p.m. Line-up begins at 5:30 p.m. on 3rd Avenue (south of the former AGWSR old elementary lot). Judging will begin at 5:45 p.m. and the top three places in each category will receive a prize. The theme for the 2023 parade is “Kraut Days Carnival”. Children in costumes, on bikes, with pets, or pulled in wagons, on ponies, or with doll buggies are asked to take part. Use your imagination and be on hand for this fun event.
The route for the parade is 3rd Avenue to Butler Street to 1st Avenue, and back to the starting point.
Rain date for the event will be Sunday, June 11 at 1 p.m. Look for information for the summer reading program at the Ackley Public Library following the parade.
Sand Art: Sand art will take place in Victory Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Queen candidates will run the event. Cost is based upon the size of bottle chosen.
Entertainment: Darrel the Balloon Guy will be creating colorful and fun balloon art in Victory Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. From purple puppy dogs to golden yellow crowns, he can create whatever you can imagine. There is no cost to take part.
The Doo Wops will take the stage in Victory Park from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Bring your lawn chairs or a blanket to sit upon and listen to the all-men’s a cappella group perform favorite hits from the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s.
Friday, June 9
Take a Walk Down Memory Lane: The Ackley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a ‘Walk Down Memory Lane’ during this year’s Sauerkraut Days celebration. Windows of several Main Street businesses will have displays of photographs from Sauerkraut Days past. The photos will remain in the windows through the duration of the celebration. Some photos are from the first celebrations, others more recent. Check them out and see if you can recognize any of the faces included and take part in the scavenger hunt which is a part of this wonderful display of Ackley’s history. Entry forms for the hunt are available at the Chamber ticket booth.
Midway: The midway opens with rides and treats for all at 4 p.m., running through 11 p.m.
Free Kraut and Wieners: The Ackley Volunteer Ambulance Crew will be serving free sauerkraut and wieners beginning at 5 p.m. on the north side of Victory Park. While you’re picking up your supper, be sure to thank the crew for their dedicated support to the community – they’ve served the residents for 48 years!
Kraut Pub: The newly famous Kraut Pub opens for the evening at 4 p.m. Note that the entire downtown festival area is open as a beverage garden. Those passing through barricades with their beverages are subject to normal laws regarding public intoxication and open beverage container.
Ackley German Band: The Ackley German Band will perform from 5 to 6 p.m., entertaining the crowd at the band shell in Victory Park. The group will perform polkas and patriotic tunes along with all of your old favorites. Come early; pick up your plate of kraut and wieners and sit back to enjoy this Sauerkraut Days tradition!
Ax Throwing: For the second year in a row, participants will be available to brush up on your skills of chance. There is a fee for the activity which is open from 5 to 9 p.m.
Little Miss and Mr.: The 2023 Little Miss Ackley and Little Mr. Ackley will be crowned at 6:15 p.m. on stage in Victory Park. The contest is sponsored annually by Green Belt Bank and Trust. Contestants have participated in a tea where good fun was had by all.
Miss Ackley Coronation: You won’t want to miss the coronation of the 2023 Miss Ackley. Coronation begins promptly at 6:30 p.m. on stage in Victory Park. The queen will receive a $500 scholarship, with the runner-up receiving $100. The Miss Ackley contest is sponsored annually by GNB Bank of Ackley, GNB Insurance, and with great appreciation – Franks Kraut.
Former Miss Ackley: This year, Miss Ackley’s from the past have been invited back to participate in the evening’s coronation; don’t forget your sashes and crowns! Royalty will be invited to the stage beginning at 6:45 p.m.
Beard Contest: A beard contest will begin at 7 p.m. All men who registered (or their wives registered them!) will compete in categories like longest beard, longest mustache and goatee, and the best mullet. Participants should meet at the band shell in Victory Park for contest judging. Don’t be surprised if you’re simply watching and get pulled up for a prize!
Entertainment: Local talent will headline on stage during this event. Several talented individuals – dancers, singers, and more, have agreed to take part on stage from 7:15 to 8 p.m.
Darrel the Balloon guy will be creating colorful and fun balloon art in Victory Park from 7 to 9 p.m. From purple puppy dogs to golden yellow crowns, he can create whatever you can imagine. There is no cost to take part.
DJ MOJO will take the Victory Park stage from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. to entertain with a variety of genre of music and requests.
Saturday, June 10
Junk Journaling: The Friends of the Ackley Public Library will host a junk journaling and makerspace event beginning at 9 a.m. at the library. Stop by on your way up town and use your creativity to make a unique one-of-kind journal with different materials provided by the library. This event will continue through noon. At 10 a.m., there will be story time.
Spelling Bee: Sauerkraut Days annual Spelling Bee contest will start at 10 a.m. at the Victory Park band shell. There are several age levels for the competition -1st and 2nd grade, 3rd and 4th grade, 5th and 6th grade, 7th and 8th grade, 9th through 12th grade, and Adult. There is a $1 entry fee with cash prizes. In case of rain, the event will be held in the AGWSR elementary school gym. The event is sponsored by Xi Zeta Sigma Sorority of Ackley.
Chamber Food Stand: Opening at 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., a wide array of food – from all-time favorites to something new and different. Be sure to check it out.
Kraut Pub: The pub opens at 11 a.m. and continues through the final act of the evening.
FFA Petting Zoo: Plan to attend the petting zoo brought to you again this year by the AGWSR FFA members. These students bring a variety of animals to Victory Park, all ready to be petted and held. The event takes place near the band shell at 11 a.m. The animals will provide plenty of opportunity for some great photographs.
Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull: The Kid’s Pedal Tractor Pull will take place near Victory Park beginning at 11 a.m. It is sponsored by AGWSR FFA and the Ackley-Geneva Lions. Register prior to the start of the event. The top two place winners will qualify for the state pull later this year.
Boys will pull against other boys in their age bracket (age 4-11). Girls will pull against other girls in the same age groups. Ribbons and awards will be presented.
Carnival Games from the Past: What did the ‘old timers’ do for fun? This year’s Skraut Days includes an opportunity to find out with carnival games from the past. Games will be played in Victory Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and everyone is invited to take part. Test your skills with games like Fishbowl Pong, Basket Toss, Putt Putt, Bozo Buckets, and Knock Down, to name a few.
Cribbage Tournament: Back for the second year in a row is a cribbage tournament planned to begin at 1 p.m. at the Ackley Civic Center. Walk-ins welcome.
Bingo: Cash payouts are planned for the Sauerkraut Days Bingo Break planned at the Ackley American Legion beginning at 2 p.m. Sponsored by the American Legion Auxiliary, this event is for all ages and will cost just $1 per card. Beverages available.
Midway: The midway will be open from noon to 11 p.m. with rides for all ages. Don’t forget to get reduced priced tickets and/or wristbands prior to the start of the celebration!
Golf Carts: Golf Cart entries to the parade will have photos taken at 5:45 p.m. in the high school parking lot. Photos will be posted on the Chamber’s social media page for votes from the public. Following photos, carts will roll through the parade route with other entries.
Grand Parade: Line-up for the Grand Parade will take place at the AGWSR High School parking lot. The parade itself starts at 6 p.m. Participants are asked to be there and ready to go before the 6 p.m. start time.
Be sure to be there as this year’s grand marshal are the volunteers of The Ackley Heritage Center. This event is courtesy of the Ackley Fire Department.
The route for the parade begins at 5th Avenue and State Street, then turns east on 3rd Avenue to Butler, then north to 1st Avenue and west to Cerro Gordo before heading south and back to 5th Avenue. Bring your lawn chair and line the route to watch this Sauerkraut Days tradition.
Entertainment: Jordan Reuter will perform in the bandshell at Victory Park from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Standing Hampton will perform classic rock of the 70’s and 80’s from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday night in the Victory Park band shell. Bring your lawn chairs and your friends for a great night dancing, beverages, and rockin’ to the classics.
Sunday, June 11
Breakfast: A Mexican Breakfast will be served from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. near Victory Park. Chuy Flores and his family, along with his dedicated employees of Flores Construction will serve up a hearty breakfast for all to enjoy. When you’re done, be sure to check out the Car and Flyer – Show and Shine going on around the park!
Car and Flyer Show and Shine: Ackley’s annual Show and Shine, will be held near Victory Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a Mexican breakfast beginning at 8 a.m. To register for the show, which marks the final activities for the community’s annual Sauerkraut Days celebration, message 641-640-1060. Entry fee is $10 per vehicle/airplane.
Kraut Pub: The Kraut Pub will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Kids Activities: A variety of activities created just for the kiddos will take place in Victory Park from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There’s lots of fun planned and YOU don’t want to miss it!
Entertainment: DJ Billiardz will kick off the morning in Victory Park during the Mexican Breakfast and Car Show & Shine from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
