The Scenic Living Communities Board of Directors, which operates a senior living campus in Iowa Falls, announced on Friday that it has agreed to purchase Heritage Care Center – a long term care facility located on the west side of Iowa Falls – from Vetter Senior Living.
A press release announcing the purchase reads, “Due to changes in demographics and the healthcare industry, occupancy had been an issue for both care centers even prior to COVID. Out of mutual regard for each, the owners of Scenic Living Communities and Heritage Care Center met to decide the best path forward for offering long term care services given the challenging market conditions.”
Vetter Senior Living in based in Nebraska. It operates a total of 33 locations. Of those, 26 are in Nebraska and two are in Iowa. There other four locations are in Kansas, Missouri and Wyoming.
According to the press release, the owners of Scenic Living Communities will evaluate both care centers over the next few months “with continual consideration for the residents, families, staff, and the community,” the press release states.
“For Vetter Senior Living, this announcement is bittersweet,” the press release reads. “They would like to thank the Iowa Falls community for their many years of support and their employees for all of the hard work, especially in this time of COVID. It has been a pleasure and blessing for Heritage to have been able to provide care for all of our many past and present residents and their families. Vetter Senior Living is confident that Scenic Living Communities will continue to provide the level of care to which Iowa Falls has become accustomed.”
No additional information about the purchase was available Friday morning.
