Voters in the Iowa Falls School District have a lot of questions about the $28.5 million school bond vote on March 2. Why replace, not renovate, the two elementary schools? How would the new school affect traffic? And what's going to happen to the Pineview and Rock Run school buildings?
The school board met Monday afternoon to discuss how best to inform the public about the project. The result is a multi-tiered disbursement of information that seeks to reach people wherever they want to receive information, whether that's through a printed flyer, a website, or an in-person forum.
“I want to be transparent,” board member Chris Stauffer said. “I want people to come to us with questions.”
It’s been two weeks since the school board voted to accept a petition from district voters and put the bond issue on the ballot, but it’s been more than a year since the board began discussing its options for addressing the district’s building needs. Those talks started in late 2019, when the board halted plans for a high school band room expansion in favor of a study that would evaluate the condition of all the district’s facilities.
The results of that study were returned about one year ago, and they showed the district’s two oldest buildings – Pineview and Rock Run elementary, built in 1935 and 1938, respectively – were in need of major upgrades, from heating and ventilation, to floor coverings and fire suppression systems. A facilities study committee of volunteers began meeting last spring, and by the fall it delivered its recommendation to the board: build a new elementary school to house preschool through fifth grades on the IFA High School campus.
Board members said Monday that they’ve been peppered with questions in the last two weeks. Among the public’s top concerns, they said, are how the new building would affect traffic on the north side of town where the high school is located, and what’s planned for the 80-year-old Pineview and Rock Run buildings. And how it would affect property taxes.
“People want to know what we’re doing with the two properties,” said Superintendent Tony Neumann. “They don’t want the buildings to be abandoned. There was a lot of talk about how come we’re not figuring in demolition.”
“In general, I think it’s important for people to understand conversations are being had,” Stauffer said. “It’s just, you’ve got to understand, a lot of people and a lot of developers aren’t going to put a lot of time into this until they know if that property’s available.
“I think as a district, would it be safe to say that if we vacate these buildings, we’re not going to leave them sitting empty," Stauffer added. "We’re not going to let it sit there and rot. That’s not at all what we as a district want to do. We want to see them developed.”
Board president Todd Bicknese said he’s received questions about taxes, including some figures that aren’t correct. The proposed bond would raise the district’s tax levy an estimated $3.82 per $1,000 of a property's taxable valuation. The state of Iowa does not tax property at 100 percent of its valuation. For example, commercial property is taxed at 90 percent of its assessed value, and residential property is taxed at about 55 percent of its valuation. For a home with an assessed value of $100,000, that means the owner pays property taxes on just $55,000 of the value. A tax increase of $3.82 per $1,000 of taxable valuation would raise the property taxes on a $100,000 house by about $210 per year.
“Do we think taxes are going to go up? Absolutely,” Bicknese said. “What project have we ever done that didn’t include an increase in taxes? Hopefully what people realize is that as a school board and a school district, we’ve also spent quite a few years watching tax rates go down and maybe the reason they went down is because we were kind of phasing into the next project.”
Bicknese said he hopes the public sees the school bond proposal as an investment not just in the schools and the students, but in the community.
“I’m a graduate of Iowa Falls many years ago and I chose to move back. Part of the reason I’m here is I feel like this is a good place for us to raise kids,” said Bicknese, whose youngest child is in high school. “I travel around the North Central Conference and see there’s other communities that have invested in their facilities. And I think because of that investment, there’s been a draw to some of those communities and you see some growth in those school districts. And I think we want to be part of that."
