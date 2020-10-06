*Updated at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 6
Hardin County has recorded its second COVID-19 death after recording its first about six weeks ago.
According to a press release by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health, the individual who died was an older adult between the ages of 61 and 80.
"We wish to extend our sympathy to this individual's family," said Greenbelt Home Care Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents. "Greenbelt Home Care and all of our key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of this virus in our communities."
As of Tuesday morning, a total of 1,398 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in Iowa. The addition of 21 new cases last week raised Hardin County’s total cumulative infection count to 328 since testing began in March. The state still reporting 328 people in Hardin County have been infected as of Tuesday afternoon, of those infected 255 are reported to have recovered and there has been one death. That leaves 72 Hardin County residents currently infected with COVID-19.
For the last three weeks, the county’s public health agency has released maps with its updates, showing the number of COVID-19 cases per Hardin County ZIP code. The total number of cases represented on the map does not match the total number of cases reported by the county. Reents said the state has not given her a reason for the discrepancy.
Hardin County’s schools have continued to report new COVID-19 cases. Hardin County’s school districts issue weekly reports about new infections in the districts. The reports, which do not distinguish between cases in students and employees, showed the following new cases last week:
- Iowa Falls-Alden: 2 cases
- South Hardin: 1 case
- AGWSR: 4 cases
- Ellsworth Community College: 1 case
As of Tuesday afternoon, 93,465 Iowans have been infected with COVID-19 and 1,398 have died as a result of infection.
