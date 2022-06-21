Iowa Falls property owners who let their grass grow too long will face a stiffer penalty following action by the city council on Monday night.
Beginning today, property owners will be billed $200 if they fail to respond to warnings, and city employees have to mow their lawn. That’s an increase of 185 percent from the previous fee of $70. City Manager Jody Anderson, who proposed the change, said he wants the fee to be a deterrent.
“Last year a few of the folks whose properties we were mowing told us we were cheaper than the law services for mowing,” Anderson told the council. “We do not want to be in competition with lawn services . . . We want a stiffer penalty so that people will mow their lawns, understanding that if they don’t it’ll be $200.”
According to City Code, any grass that grows longer than six inches is defined as a nuisance. Anderson said he spent hours this spring driving around town – close to 100 miles total – and making a list of the properties that were violating the nuisance code. Most respond to notices that they are in violation and correct the infraction. For those who don’t, a certified letter is mailed. If they still haven’t mowed within five days, city crews mow the grass and charge a fee.
“Our guys have to go in and walk those lawns – the grass is a foot high – and get everything out that’s going to ruin the mowers, and we still hit stuff all of the time,” Anderson said.
The mow notices will be handled by the city’s new Building and Zoning Director, Teresa Lancaster, who started work at City Hall on Monday. She succeeds Joedy Dennis, who resigned this spring after six years with the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.