In the Fall of 2012, I was a couple of months into my new job as the morning show host, amongst other titles, at WORX 96.7 FM in Madison, Indiana. My boss and station manager was Tim aka Timmy T. When I got hired; my Dad told me he had a picture he wanted to show to Tim.
The photo was of Tim and his brother looking around 12 or 13 years old. My Dad pointed to Tim in the picture and said, “Let him see this. I'm sure he will get a great kick out of it.” A couple of weeks went by since my Dad gave me the picture, and every conversation we had, he kept asking, "Have you shown Tim the picture yet?" As if there was some type of secret in the photo that only he and Tim knew.
Finally, after being nagged about it, I walked into my boss's office one day when he was free and sat down across from his desk and said, "Hey Tim, I have a picture that my Dad has wanted to show you." I handed the photo over to him. He put his glasses on and looked it over for a moment as I had a hard time gauging his reaction. Finally, I said, "Notice anybody?" Still gazing at the photo he said, "I don't." My Dad's confidence in identifying the picture rubbed off on me as I pointed to the image and said, "That's you here, and your brother, is there." He looked at me and the photo again and politely said, "No, it's not." I apologized for taking up his time and left his office feeling like an idiot.
Later that evening, I was on the phone with my Dad, who brought up the photo again. I told him I showed Tim the photo, and he was adamant that it wasn't him or his brother in the picture. To which my Dad replied, “Oh, that's right, now that I think about it, I did confuse him with someone else."
