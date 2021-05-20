Four years ago, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley told Zalmay Niazy, a former Afghan interpreter for the American military who'd been wounded and threatened by the Taliban, that he would do everything he could to help him with his application for political asylum. But this week, after learning that Niazy's application has been denied, a spokesperson for Grassley said the senator "doesn’t have a legal role to play” in the process moving forward.
Grassley first became aware of Niazy’s story at a February 2017 town hall meeting at the Iowa Falls Fire Station. Niazy captured the senator’s, the media's and the audience's attention when he stood up to tell his story of service and sacrifice and ask for the senator’s help.
“Mr. Grassley, you said you were going to protect the American people,” Niazy told the senator in 2017. “But people who protect the United States of America – what do you think about that? I am an Afghan and I served this country proudly as an interpreter for the United States . . . who is going to save me here? Who is going to stand behind me?”
Grassley, standing at the front of the packed room, put his arm around Niazy.
“I don’t know whether I can help you,” he told him, “but I’ll try to help you and I’ll do everything I can to help you.”
Following that meeting, Grassley reached out to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to inquire about Niazy’s application for asylum, which at that point was two years old. Shortly thereafter, USCIS scheduled Niazy’s asylum interview for April 2017.
Since that interview, Niazy had received no communication from USCIS. Until this week, when he received a letter informing him that his request for asylum had been denied because he provided aid to terrorists. Niazy’s attorney, Keith Herting of Des Moines, said the “aid” stemmed from an incident when Niazy was 9 years old. He’d been grabbed by a member of the Taliban, who demanded that the boy get him a piece of bread or he’d burn his house. Niazy complied, and according to a 2018 ruling by the U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals, that counts as giving aid to a foreign terrorist organization.
The Times Citizen reached out to Sens. Grassley and Joni Ernst on Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, Grassley’s communications director, Taylor Foy, responded. He said that the senator’s office has “worked to ensure that Mr. Niazy’s application received full and timely consideration by USCIS’ adjudicators,” including expediting a hearing to consider his asylum application in 2017. But that's where the senator's involvement ends.
“Ultimately, the federal agency – in this case, USCIS – is responsible for making final determination based on the facts of the case and the law,” Foy wrote in an email statement. “Lawmakers don’t have a legal role to play in adjudicating or influencing those agency decisions.”
Foy cited Senate Ethics Committee rules that make the senator "unable to become involved in a legal matter." He added that there are “a number of further steps and appeals available” to Niazy before a final determination.
With Niazy’s request for asylum denied, a Notice to Appear has been issued and a hearing is scheduled for June 28 in Omaha. A Notice to Appear is a charging document that starts removal proceedings under the Immigration and Nationality Act.
Sen. Ernst’s office, who Niazy recently reached out to for help with his case, has not yet responded to a request for comment his on application for asylum being denied.
