Assuming students return to school on Wednesday, May 1 - after seven weeks of cancellations due to the novel coronavirus pandemic - both the Iowa High School Athletic Association and the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union announced high school spring sports practices may resume on that date.
The first day of competition is scheduled for May 4 with postseason events also getting new start dates.
IHSAA Communications Director Chris Cuellar said the organization had multiple options ready to announce prior to the announcement by Gov. Kim Reynolds last week that schools will remain closed through April 30 in order to mitigate the spread of the novel coronavirus and COVID-19.
"Our decision-making involved a lot more hypotheticals. We like to operate in rules and policies and this has a lot of gray areas. We had to have a lot of contingency plans in place. There were some options ready to go, but we also needed to shore up those state tournament dates," Cuellar said.
The first date of competition for track, golf and tennis (team and individual) is May 4 for both boys and girls. Both boys’ and girls’ soccer can begin competition on May 8. That's all assuming school begins May 1 and there are no additional closures.
The postseason state qualifier meets for track will be May 28 and state competition is set for June 4-6 for both boys and girls. Golf has postseason lead-up dates of May 26 and June 1 for the girls and May 29 and June 5 for the boys, with the girls’ state competition set for June 8-9 and the boys’ June 11-12.
Girls’ tennis will run lead-up dates of May 23 and 30 and June 1 for team competition and May 27 for individuals. The girls’ state team competition dates are now June 1-2 and 13, with individual singles and doubles set for June 10-11.
Boys’ team tennis has postseason lead-up dates of May 23 and 30 with team state competition set for June 9. The individual singles and doubles lead-up date is May 20 with state competition set for June 5-6.
Girls’ soccer has its postseason dates set for June 4, 5, 9 and 11. Boys’ soccer will run its postseason on June 8, 10 and 12.
All current postseason host sites and state championship event venues are currently set as previously announced. Cuellar said he understands the frustrations for school athletic directors and the student-athletes who want to have a spring sports season.
“It is difficult to get many people to understand that we want these events to take place for our kids," Cuellar said. "We want to give everyone who wants to participate an opportunity whether that's in the regular season or post season. Those things are outside of our control. We hear and understand everyone's concerns. But our decisions have to come with public health and safety guidelines."
Cuellar said a drop dead date - when springs sports could not be salvaged - has not been finalized. But he hinted at what school districts and student-athletes could expect moving forward.
“I would say if school is canceled through the end of the school year, that would be very difficult to try and manage any kind of spring sports. That would imply that schools and facilities are closed through what would be for some, the second week in June," Cuellar said. "That makes things pretty much untenable from a spring sports perspective.
"We are in unprecedented times, so we have no idea how summer sports will look like right now," he added. "All I can say is the starting date for baseball and softball practices remain set for May 4."
The decision to push the start date to May 1 has caused scheduling issues for high school athletic directors. IF-A Athletic Director Pat Norem said while the state has allowed the start date for competitions to begin May 4, he is hesitant to have student-athletes compete on that date for a number of reasons. One being the lack of practice and prep time.
"Three days from returning to practice to say, running in a track meet is not very many and probably not a great idea," Norem said. "For a sport like golf, it is easier to schedule home meets in April. Once you get to May, those courses may be harder to book due to other events. For me, I would like to see events begin the week of May 12 if we can come back."
Norem added that North Central Conference athletic directors could possibly decide to move the conference track meets back a week or two as well. All options are considered to be on the table.
Another issue is finding officials to work during the revised spring sports schedule, and overlapping into summer sports.
Cuellar said the IHSAA nor the IGHSAU addressed baseball or softball because those dates are so far out. The first competitions for those sports are not scheduled to begin for another 7-8 weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.