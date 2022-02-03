Hardin County’s COVID-19 infection rate fell significantly over the last week, indicating the recent surge, fueled by the highly-contagious omicron variant, may be easing.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported on Wednesday that between Jan. 25 and Feb. 1, Hardin County recorded 105 new COVID-19 cases. The week before, there were 223 cases. Despite the drop in number of new cases over the past week, the county remains an area of high transmission of the disease with 622 new cases per 100,000 population. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that anyone in a county with more than 100 new cases per 100,000 wear a mask when they're inside public places, regardless of vaccination status.
The county has recorded a total of 3,938 COVID-19 cases since March 2020. Subtracting the number of reported recoveries (3,086) and the number of local people who’ve died of COVID-19 (57), leaves 795 known active cases in the county as of Tuesday.
But health officials caution that using state data to track “active cases” may not give an accurate picture. The availability of at-home COVID-19 tests means more people are testing for the disease on their own, instead of using lab tests. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people who test positive at home call a doctor to report the test and consult about care, there’s no official directive to report the tests to anyone, and no way in Iowa to report those positive tests to public health officials. Last Friday, in her weekly report on COVID-19 infections, Hardin County Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents announced that she is no longer reporting “active cases”.
“This is simply due to the fact that many individuals are able to test themselves for COVID-19 with at-home rapid tests and we are unable to track those cases more specifically,” Reents wrote.
Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in Iowa were down sharply over the last week, from 929 statewide on Jan. 25, to 794 on Feb. 1. The unvaccinated accounted for about 54 percent of those hospitalized for COVID-19 in Iowa, and 70 percent of patients who are in ICUs across the state. It is unclear how many Hardin County residents are currently hospitalized for COVID-19; the state stopped collecting and reporting that data in November.
Hardin County’s vaccination rate was up last week – the most new vaccinations in a month – with 43 Hardin County residents becoming newly-fully-vaccinated. As of Tuesday, 54.4 percent of the county’s total population has been fully vaccinated, a rate that lags slightly behind the state’s rate of 57.2 percent.
ZIP code data released
Hardin County Public Health's most recent weekly COVID-19 report, released last Friday, Jan. 28, showed that New Providence ZIP code - the county's smallest by population - had the highest rate of disease transmission with nine new cases, which equates to 1,863 per 100,000 population. The Steamboat Rock ZIP code had the second-highest rate of transmission with seven new cases, which is 1,205 per 100,000 population, and the Ackley ZIP code was third with 31 new cases, which is 1,175 per 100,000.
New cases per ZIP code for the week of Jan. 21-28 were as follows:
- Ackley: 31
- Alden: 13
- Eldora: 32
- Gifford: 0
- Hubbard: 10
- Iowa Falls: 50
- New Providence: 9
- Radcliffe: 7
- Steamboat Rock: 7
- Union: 3
