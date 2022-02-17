COVID-19 continued to spread in Hardin County over the last week, but at a significantly slower rate than last month when the omicron variant fueled the largest surge of the two-year-old pandemic. While the number of cases reported this week is fewer than last week, it’s unclear how many of those cases may have been added by the state after it discovered a data reporting error this week.
The state’s weekly COVID-19 report, released Wednesday, was the first since Gov. Kim Reynolds’ disaster proclamation expired and Iowa’s coronavirus website was decommissioned on Feb. 15. Reporting of state COVID-19 data has moved to the Iowa Department of Public Health website and mirrors reporting of other respiratory viruses. The new reports include information about vaccination rates, case counts and deaths. Information about hospitalization rates and cases at long term care facilities is available only through federal government websites.
According to this week’s report, Hardin County recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19 between Feb. 9 and 15. But in a press release issued Wednesday, the state reported that when it transitioned to the new reporting format, it “discovered” 6,700 positive COVID-19 test results that date back to March 2020. The results were not previously reported publicly, but according to the press release, “The error did not prevent Iowans from receiving accurate test results.” Those 6,700 positive tests were added to the total number of positive tests this week. It’s unclear how many were added to each county, and an IDPH spokesperson could not immediately say how many of the cases may have been attributed to Hardin County.
The 54 new cases reported by the state this week take the county’s cumulative case count to 4,052 since March 2020. The state reported one additional Hardin County death from COVID-19 this week, increasing the total to 58 since August 2020.
Vaccination data are available on the state’s revamped COVID-19 reporting website. IDPH is no longer reporting the number of local residents who are fully vaccinated – only percentages of the total population. According to IDPH, 57.5 percent of the Hardin County population that’s eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine (age 5 and older) is fully vaccinated, an increase from 57.4 percent at the same time last week.
