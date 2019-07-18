Escape the heat

Hardin County is under an excessive heat warning Thursday through Saturday. With power out throughout Iowa Falls, several air-conditioned locations have opened their doors as refuge from the heat. They are the following:

First United Methodist Church in Iowa Falls (619 Main St.) will be open until sunset every day for anyone who needs a place to cool off.

Hansen Family Hospital (920 S. Oak St.) is open to the public from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday for anyone who needs air conditioning.

If you're looking for a place to go to cool off, call the Iowa Falls Police Department at 641-648-6464 for more locations that will welcome the public.