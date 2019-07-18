A powerful thunderstorm that pushed through northern Hardin County Thursday morning left downed trees and property damage in its wake.
The storm began at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, with strong winds, heavy rain and quarter-sized hail. As of 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, assessment of the storm’s aftermath was still preliminary, but most damage seemed to have been caused by large tree limbs or entire trees falling over onto buildings, vehicles and power lines.
Iowa Falls Mayor Gene Newgaard, who was part of the emergency response team headquartered on the second floor of the police station Thursday morning, said that once streets were cleared of debris and opened to traffic, attention was turning to restoring power to the 350 Alliant Energy customers who were affected by the storm.
Alliant Energy Spokesman Mike Wagner said of the 350 customers who were still without power at around 11 a.m. Thursday, 280 were part of a single outage. He said crews were in town working to restore power immediately after the storm, and more help – including tree trimming crews – were on their way.
“It’s just going to be a work-intensive day,” said Wagner, who predicted that all power would be restored on Thursday.
The power restoration effort is especially urgent because an excessive heat warning is in effect Thursday. Temperatures are expected to top out around 93 degrees, with a heat index around 101 degrees.
It’s that heat wave that National Weather Service Meteorologist Rod Donavon said is to blame for the storm.
“This warm front is pushing north, bringing the heat and causing thunderstorms,” said Donavon, who works in the NWS Des Moines office. “On the other side, a cold front will push through on Saturday, brining another chance of thunderstorms.”
Donavon said three weather monitoring locations in and around Iowa Falls lost power during the storm. The top wind speed recorded at those stations was around 70 mph, but the stations weren’t able to record the wind speeds on the back side of the storm. Also difficult to measure was the rainfall amount, as most of the rain was blown horizontally by strong winds. Donavon said precipitation estimates in the area ranged from ½ inch to two inches, and varied greatly.
The damage wasn’t confined to one area of town, but Newgaard said two areas seemed to have sustained more damage than others: the west side, mostly south of Washington Avenue; and the north side, near Ellsworth Community College. Residents throughout town reported downed trees, lost (and found) trampolines, and other damage.
At Pine and River streets, north of Ellsworth College, a gas leak was reported, but it was quickly capped by the utility company. Newgaard said River Road was briefly closed after more mud from a hillside that was stripped of many of its trees last year washed down the hill and over the road. City crews “scraped up” the mud and opened the road, the mayor said.
Emergency crews, including Iowa Falls police, fire and EMS, the Hardin County E-Squad, the Alden Fire Department, and Iowa State Patrol responded to calls for help all over town. The effort was led by Hardin County Emergency Management Coordinator Thomas Craighton.
Although it left a mess, Newgaard said the city had received no reports of injuries related to the storm. The coming hours and days will likely be full of cleanup for many Iowa Falls residents. The public is asked to stay out of the way of the cleanup effort and to avoid dangerous situations, like those involving power lines.
The City has announced that tree debris from the storm can be dropped off at the Streets Garage (215 River St.). Newgaard said the city will also likely schedule a special curbside brush pickup to collect storm debris in the very near future.
