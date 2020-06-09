There are not many football specific strength and conditioning coaches in the country at the junior college level. However, Quintin Taylor has the unique opportunity to mold the inaugural program at Ellsworth Community College.
“Coach K (ECC football coach Mitchell Kleinschrodt) gave me full reins on everything. Anything I want to do in the weight room, we’re going to do it,” Taylor said. “Just to put everything that I know on the line and to put in a program and to jump in right away to start training these guys, it’s been awesome. It’s been a learning experience of a lifetime. I just, I continue to get better and like the guys, keep adapting to everything.”
It was during his high school days at Benton Community that Taylor realized what he wanted to do with his life. With the help of a strong strength and conditioning coach, he wanted to follow in his mentor’s footsteps.
“I knew I was going to stop playing ball at some point so it would be in my best interest to go into something like that where I could help other young athletes achieve their goals,” he said.
Taylor first met Kleinschrodt while he was playing for Upper Iowa University. Kleinschrodt was the offensive coordinator while Taylor was on the Peacocks offensive line. While completing his undergrad at UIU, he had the opportunity to intern at the University of South Dakota. Then, he worked as a graduate intern for two years at Tarleton State University (Texas).
The two got reconnected when Kleinschrodt contacted him about an opening in Iowa Falls.
The opportunity to build a program from scratch was too good to pass up.
Taylor admitted he does not have a lot of experience, but what he does bring is plenty of knowledge. He has his USA Weighlifting (USAW) certification, is a Certified Functional Strength Coach (CFSC) and Strength and Conditioning Coach Certified (SCCC).
Taylor got to the ECC campus on January 13 and one of the first things the 24-year-old wanted to do was assess the players’ mobility and technique to make sure that they were doing the lifting and drills correctly.
“Some things I’ve wanted to implement is being disciplined and doing everything right. If we’ve got to do something over and over again to do it right, we’re going to do it over and over until we get it right,” said Taylor. “Just those small things that will carry over to the football field in the fall for practice and for games.”
By March 7, the students left for spring break and due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, have not returned to campus. Once the decision was made by the NJCAA to cancel spring sports indefinitely, Taylor made two different weight-training programs for the football team. There was one for those that had access to equipment and one for those that didn’t.
“For the guys that didn’t, kind of making them use their imagination and sent them a program and giving them some guidelines like ‘what can you use for an extra weight?’ Everything is a free weight in this world. Books, rocks, everything. Just using that to their best ability,” said Taylor. “Just getting creative with it so guys can adapt and overcome.”
Even in the three months that Taylor was able to work with the team in the weight room, he noticed significant gains. The squad was preparing to test just before the start of spring practice and were already crushing their original numbers.
“I had to reevaluate basically weekly all the maxes and bump everybody’s maxes up just because they were getting stronger so fast. Their numbers that they had to do in the workout were getting easier so I had to bump them up. They kept getting easier, so I kept bumping them up,” he said. “They really adapted well to the situation.”
The football season is from August through November, but Taylor will be working with the athletes year round. While in season, they will lift three days a week. The players that have redshirted and are not playing their freshman season will also be working out three days a week.
“A lot of coaches think that the season is for maintaining, and I don’t think that,” he said. “I think that players should be the strongest during the season, they should be the strongest the last week of the season. So, keep progressing and staying smart with it.”
Because injuries are inevitable, Taylor will work closely with the athletic training staff to come up with plans for those guys as well to be able to keep them working and getting better.
Immediately following the season, there will be recovery time to let injuries heal and re-energize the mind. When athletes return from the holiday break, they will get back after it and go hard again for spring ball. During the summer, the staff will get them in July for camp and continue to train with programs to follow to prepare them from returning in the fall.
Taylor’s personal expectation is to bring a positive energy every day. He wants to be enthusiastic and hopefully that motivation will transfer onto the field and they can be successful on both sides of the ball.
“I hope they do their best. I know what these guys can do, I’ve seen the speed, the strength and the power of these guys in the weight room and I hope it correlates to the field,” Taylor said. “I know what they can do and I just hope that they put everything they have into it and they put it all on the line every single play.”
