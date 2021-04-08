After 312 days of video chats, missed milestones and putting their lives on hold, the soldiers from Charlie Company of the Iowa National Guard’s “Ironman Battalion” were reunited with family and friends in long embraces full of laughter and tears.
No deployment is easy, but this one was particularly difficult for many of the families left behind, who struggled to adapt to life without their soldier amid a global pandemic and – for some – a derecho storm last August.
“This has been the hardest deployment,” said Colby Kos, who compared the experience of the last year to the one 10 years ago when her husband, Staff Sgt. Joseph Kos, was deployed to Afghanistan and Colby found out she was pregnant. Now that baby is 9 years old, and he has a 4-year-old brother and a 2-year-old sister. The family lives in Cedar Rapids, which was hit hard by the derecho.
“You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do,” she said Wednesday. “But I’m looking forward to having him back for support. We don’t have family around, so it’s just been me.”
Hundreds of people showed up at the Wednesday’s homecoming ceremony at the Waterloo Regional Airport. They drove decorated cars, held up signs and dressed in red, white and blue. Children ran around in a grassy area, clutching camo-clad teddy bears that were handed out by the battalion’s Family Readiness Group.
The soldiers in Charlie Company, which is based at the armory in Iowa Falls, left home on May 30 last year, bound for training at Fort Bliss, Texas before heading overseas. They joined about 450 other Iowa National Guard soldiers from armories in Charles City, Davenport, Dubuque, Iowa City, Oelwein and Waterloo. In July, the battalion took authority of the security mission for Area Support Group in the Middle Eastern country Qatar, joining Operation Spartan Shield to provide security and force protection.
While for some soldiers this was a second, third or fourth deployment, others were on their first mission overseas. Among the first-timers was Charlie Company Commander Cpt. Andrew Brown. His wife, Jessica Brown, was at Wednesday’s homecoming event with the couple’s two children, who are ages 3 and 1. Jessica has spent the last year getting to know the other soldiers’ families as coordinator of the Charlie Company’s Family Readiness Group. While normally the families would have gathered for picnics and coffee meet-ups, this year – amid the COVID-19 pandemic – those activities were relegated to Zoom calls and craft kits mailed to soldiers' children.
“It was different from a typical deployment when you have military sisters and wives,” Brown said. “But I felt like I got to know some of the other women.”
Brown said supporting her soldier was important to her, but she was excited to have him back again at the family’s home in Polk City.
“There have definitely been ups and downs, but when you love your soldier, you’re willing to do whatever you have to,” Brown said. “I’m just looking forward to life with him.”
Eight-year-old Oliver Merrick knew exactly what he wanted to do with his dad, First Lt. Paul Merrick, when they got home to Ankeny.
“He can help me build stuff and he can also help me do science because he’s a scientist,” Oliver said. He's spent the last 10 months helping his mom around the house while his dad's been gone, "emptying the dishwasher and vacuum and stuff.”
Oliver’s mother Angela Merrick, whose two other children, Hudson, 6, and Liam, 4, were also at the homecoming ceremony Wednesday, said the lead-up to Wednesday was packed with emotions.
“The last couple of days I can’t get through sentences without crying,” she said. “We’re all kind of feeling it and we’re anxious and we’re excited and just this huge wave of relief that this year is over.”
Spc. Grayson Cutler’s parents – Micah and Brad Cutler, of Iowa Falls – stood in the airport parking lot awaiting their son’s arrival on Wednesday. They said the scene at the homecoming drove home to them the importance of their son's - and the other soldiers' - service.
“Seeing some of the volunteers with flags at the entrance, it does make you realize that they have done a really neat thing and that they are part of a very special group and they are doing something that no everyone is willing to take on,” Micah said. “We kind of take it for granted because it’s what he wants to do and sometimes we lose sight of how unique that makes them in today’s society. Everybody seems to support the military, but not everybody wants to participate.”
