Some 300 to 400 kids from across the country, as well as their adult guardians, will descend upon Iowa Falls next summer. Before then, however, is a lot of planning and finding homes to work on.
Local coordinator Susan Jones said the local committee is looking for up to 100 houses needing anything from painting to a wheelchair ramp. She added that there is no financial threshold to receive the work, though finances and abilities will be used to determine which 50 houses will be done.
The only qualification is need. Projects consist of basic weatherization, painting, construction of steps and wheelchair ramps, as well as other home repair projects as needed. All work is done at no cost to the homeowners.
A kickoff event is scheduled for tonight (Saturday) from 6 to 7 p.m. at Estes Park. All donors interesting in sponsoring Teen Serve Week June 25-July 1 are encouraged to attend, as are interested volunteers and residents looking for help with the home repairs.
Jones said the application process will continue through April. At that time, the applicants will be sent to the Teen Serve office in Indiana with 50 homes and a number of alternate homes making the final list. Priority will be given to homes in Iowa Falls with others throughout the county also being served, depending on approved applicants. Applications will be available on the Teen Serve Iowa Falls Facebook page as well as the CWU Thrift Store.
