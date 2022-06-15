I can’t remember exactly what I expected from Iowa Falls when I arrived here in 2006. Probably not much. I’d never lived in a small town, and I had preconceived notions about the kinds of people and stories I’d find here. I thought the days would be slow and the news predictable. Boy was I wrong.
Next week will be my last at the Times Citizen, and later this summer my family will move away, bound for new adventures. Naturally, I’ve been thinking a lot about my time in Iowa Falls and the naivete of 2006 Sara, wondering what I’d say to her if I could travel back in time.
In my 16 years here I’ve covered ground-breakings and ribbon-cuttings, celebrations and tragedies. I drove a combine through rows of corn, and typed a sentence in hot lead on a Linotype machine. I’ve covered standing-room-only meetings where people yelled and elected officials resigned, but more times than that, I’ve been the only person in the audience. I once sat through an hour-long presentation about the merits of using asphalt instead of concrete. I had a private sit-down interview with Hillary Clinton in 2008, and in 2013 I stood on a red carpet in downtown Iowa Falls to interview a movie star.
Journalist H.L Mencken wrote, “I know of no human being who has a better time than an eager and energetic young reporter.” He was almost spot-on, except for the part about having to be young.
This work isn’t always fun. There are hard days. When the stories aren’t hopeful or happy. When we make mistakes and have to answer for them. When it feels like the entire town is mad at us. But every time I became convinced I couldn’t keep doing this job, someone out there must have sensed it, and in no time, I’d find an email in my inbox, or a card on my desk with a few encouraging words that kept me going. I’ve saved every one of those notes.
But this town is more than just a place I covered. At some point over the last 16 years it became home.
While there are things I most certainly will not miss, there are even more that are downright painful to leave: swimming at the Meyer Municipal Aquatic Center on a hot summer night; jogging down the Rock Run Trail boardwalk to find the wildflowers in bloom; telling myself I’m going to walk past the Barlow Library’s display of new releases, and stopping anyway because something caught my attention; taking pictures at Rock Run Elementary and hearing kids say “You’re Sam and Lucy’s mom!”; paddling the Iowa River in the summer and snowshoeing it in the winter; walking through the Calkins Nature Area prairie; being the first person to show someone the 99 steps down to the dam; drinking a beer on the Timbukbrü patio and waving at the passing cars that honk; the color of the oak trees along River Road in the fall; sledding at Highland Golf Club during Winter Rec Fest; the sense of really, truly knowing a town, its history and its characters.
People talk about journalists in small towns having an expiration date. When your job is to shine a light on the truth, the things you illuminate aren’t always flattering or popular, and not everyone wants to see that. After a certain amount of time, you’ve made just about everyone mad at least once. There are a few people out there who won’t speak to me, but most have forgiven (or forgotten). And even if we don’t agree on something, we’re Iowans, which means we can at least be civil to each other in the grocery store.
I’m grateful I found my way to Iowa Falls, and I’m glad I stuck with it. But I didn’t stay because of any great career plan — I stayed because of the people: the local leaders who come up with new plans for growth, the business owners who push to keep innovating, the teachers who find fun ways to keep learning interesting, the volunteers who are indefatigable and committed to making this place better for everyone, and the sources who’ve become some of my best friends.
My sincere thanks go out to every one of you who spoke to me for a story (and an even bigger thanks if you allowed me to take your photo). I’ve asked a lot of personal questions over the years, and only a few of you refused to answer them. For the most part, you opened your homes, your offices and your lives to me — and, in turn, to the rest of the town. You trusted me to tell your stories so your neighbors could read them, and I truly believe that’s made this place stronger.
My lasting hope is that the work I’ve done here improved this place just a fraction of the amount it has improved me. It turns out 2006 Sara really knew what she was doing coming here.
