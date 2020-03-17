Iowa movie theaters are closed, and restaurants can operate as delivery or carry-out only after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster Emergency this morning amid the spread of COVID-19 in the state.
In addition to restaurants, bars and theaters, fitness centers, casinos and senior citizen centers have also been directed to close their doors to the public. Gatherings and events of more than 10 people have been prohibited until at least March 31.
Local restaurants, reacting to the announcement, scrambled Tuesday to keep their businesses running and employees working.
“We’re closing today," said 502, 503 and River Tap owner Shawn Toomsen. "We’re closing the River Tap and the 502. We’re going to reconstruct and go to delivery and to-go orders only.”
Toomsen said menus will be posted on the businesses' Facebook pages, and paper menus will be delivered to all the businesses in Iowa Falls. The restaurants will deliver to anywhere inside Iowa Falls city limits until further notice. Toomsen stressed they're doing everything they can to keep staff working over the next two weeks.
“At least this will help keep some of our employees employed,” Toomsen said. “We’re going to have someone answering the phone. We’re going to have curbside delivery. Just pull up and we'll bring your order out to your car."
Because his businesses don't normally deliver, Toomsen said it would be helpful if workplaces or neighbors placed orders together. He added that paying with credit or debit cards is also preferable to cash right now.
Kat Bissell, who owns the Coffee Attic in Iowa Falls, said right now she's just trying to get her feet back on solid ground. She said they're following the order to offer carryout only. Bissell said she's using social media and the Coffee Attic's sandwich board to let people know they're open.
"Some of my staff have said they will take the hour cuts so others don’t have to, so we are all looking out for each other," Bissell said.
For Metropolitan Theatre manager Mayra Mucino, who has been scrambling for almost a week to keep the theater open and movies coming in, once California and New York started shutting their theaters down, she knew it was only a matter of time.
“The shock was when the governor did it so soon," said Mucino. "We were thinking we would shut down when one case hit Hardin County, but we were thinking that would maybe be in the next two or three weeks, which could help us prepare and get our employees situated."
There are 23 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, but there have been none in Hardin County as of Monday afternoon.
Currently, Mucino said she's planning to do a deep spring clean at the theater - something staff there do every year - to try to keep employees working. The Met is also eligible for take-out or deliveries, so they're going to keep the popcorn machine working. Popcorn can be purchased from the theater at $2 for a small bag, $3 for a medium and $4 for a large.
“We will not have as many hours because we won’t have movies, but just to keep them a little above would be great,” said Mucino. “I have mostly high schoolers so I’m not too worried for them as much as I would be for actual families that do need to make a living. I do think we are able to be flexible with our high schoolers.”
Mucino herself is able to work from home and also get some things done that she normally doesn’t have time to do, like clean.
What will happen when the restrictions are lifted? Mucino hopes the theater can finish its contract with “I Still Believe.” They're also planning to re-screen fall releases that did well for a discounted rate.
Dave Rubow, manager of Eldora's Grand Theater said the governor's declaration didn't come as a surprise to him, either.
“We had this in our plan because we thought this would eventually happen," he said. "We’ve been following the CDC guidelines with regard to sanitation and high-touch areas much more often then what is normally done.”
Rubow said studios are already delaying the release of some films because of coronavirus, so he's not sure how this will change the schedule.
"We’ll probably pick those films up as we’re allowed to reopen," he said.
Bob Hoversten owns and operates the Westside and Brickhouse bar and restaurant in downtown Alden said Tuesday's announcement will bring challenges for the next few weeks. He has no doubt that Tuesday's announcement will be a gut punch for bars and restaurants across the state.
Hoversten, who operates those businesses with his wife Marcela, said there have already been discussions about starting meal deliveries to both the Alden and Iowa Falls communities.
"I think it’s an overreaction all the way around with the media and everything else. But after reading somebody's comment last week about how they would rather be prepared than underprepared, I can understand it," Hoversten said. "It sucks as a business, but you worry about your employees more than anything. Marcela and I can cook, but over a weekend when you have 10 to 15 employees out there and you only have two working, there's a lot of people not making their money."
Hoversten said the decision of whether to pay employees during the hiatus is also something that needs to be discussed.
"I don't know what we are going to do because I didn't think we would get this far with the closures. I don't care who you are, in the Alden and Iowa Falls area, no one is making a ton of money in this business," Hoversten said. "You got product coming in and product going out. We have to pay for that. I don't know anyone making so much money that they can pay two to three weeks worth of salaries to their employees."
Hoversten said the Westside employs six to seven people, while the Brickhouse has an additional four people on staff. A few of the employees float back and forth between the businesses. The Westside is open Mondays through Saturdays, while the Brickhouse's doors are open Thursday evenings through Sunday.
"We will follow the recommendations set forth, but it's no secret bars and restaurants will take a big hit. That's all there is to it," Hoversten said.
