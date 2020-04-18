A third Hardin County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus. The case was announced Saturday afternoon by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health.
According to a press release, the person is between the ages of 41 and 60 and they are self-isolating at home. As with the previous two cases, the person’s health is being monitored by the local public health agency. The resident’s town is not being released, but public health officials said anyone who has come into contact with that person in the last two weeks will be notified and advised to self-isolate.
Hardin County’s first positive case was announced March 26. It was 60-year-old Justin Weber of Eldora, who has been hospitalized since his diagnosis. A second case was announced on Thursday, in a person age 18 to 40. They are reported to be self-isolating at home.
As of Saturday, there had been 2,513 positive tests for the disease in the state, and the Iowa Department of Public Health reports 74 Iowans have died as a result of coronavirus.
“We continue to remind residents to take preventive measures to slow the spread of this virus,” Hardin County Public Health Nurse Rachel Loyd said in a press release. “It’s important for everyone to stay home as much as possible and to practice social distancing – this simply means to stay away from groups of people, and to keep a six-foot distance from other individuals.”
Hansen Family Hospital is equipped to test people for COVID-19, but it must adhere to criteria set by the state of the tests are going to be processed by the State Hygienic Lab. As of Friday, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported that 105 Hardin County residents had been tested for the disease.
If you think you may have COVID-19 and are showing symptoms - a cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath - you’re asked to first call your heath care provider or call the HFH COVID-19 number at 641-648-7113. You will be asked a series of questions and you may be asked to report to a testing site for further assessment and a possible test.
To prevent the spread of COVID-19, everyone is asked to do the following:
- Stay home as much as possible. Leave only for essential errands like groceries or getting medication. When you run these errands, send only one person from the household, if possible.
- Stay home when even mildly ill (the kind of illness that normally wouldn’t prevent you from your everyday activities)
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or your elbow/upper arm.
- Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
For up-to-date information on COVID-19, visit the state’s coronavirus website and follow Greenbelt Home Care on Facebook.
