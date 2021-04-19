Thirty percent of Hardin County’s population is fully vaccinated against COVID-19. According to data published by the Iowa Department of Public Health, the county reached that milestone over the weekend, and as of Monday morning, 5,119 people were inoculated. An additional 8.7 percent of the county’s population has received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine.
The rate of vaccinations in the county had been increasing steadily over the last month, but fell last week, likely amid the decision by the federal government to halt administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. On April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, acting in response to reports of six cases of rare blood clots in Americans who’d received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, ordered a pause to the vaccine’s administration until an investigation could be completed. More than 7 million doses of the vaccine have been administered across the country, including 678 to Hardin County residents. On Sunday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said he thought a decision on the vaccine would be issued by the end of this week, and that its administration would likely resume.
A total of 446 Hardin County residents became fully vaccinated last week, compared with 784 the previous week, and 711 the week before that.
But even as vaccine distribution has continued, spread of the novel coronavirus is continuing in Hardin County. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 14 new cases of COVID-19 were identified in Hardin County residents last week. As of Monday this week, 1,800 cases of the disease have been identified. At the same time last week, the total stood at 1,786. Of those 1,800 cases, 1,701 have been classified as recovered, and 42 Hardin County residents have died, leaving 57 known active cases of the disease in the area – down from 64 active cases at this time last week. One local resident was hospitalized for treatment of the disease as of Saturday.
Testing for COVID-19 increased slightly among Hardin County residents last week. According to the state, a total of 607 tests were performed during the week of April 10-16. That’s an increase from the previous week, when 580 tests were performed.
Hardin County’s schools report very minimal spread of the disease. Iowa Falls-Alden schools reported one new case last week, and South Hardin reported no new cases. Ellsworth Community College reported no new cases of the disease.
Vaccination appointments are available at several places in Hardin County:
- Hardin County Public Health asks the public to sign up for an appointment on its website.
- HyVee Pharmacy in Iowa Falls uses its corporate website for vaccine appointment scheduling.
- Beginning Saturday, April 24, Clinic Pharmacy will open its website for appointments to administer the Moderna vaccine.
