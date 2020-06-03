EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 4.
Three more Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the county case total to 20.
The new cases were announced by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health on Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning. As of Thursday morning, the state's website was showing a total of 21 Hardin County cases. Greenbelt Home Care Public Health Coordinator Rocky Reents said she's working with a field epidemiologist to determine a reason for the discrepancy.
Reents reported that one of the new cases is a person age 18-40, another is age 41-60, and the third is over the age of 80. The breakdown of ages of the county's 20 cases is:
- 11 are age 18-40
- 5 are age 41 to 60
- 3 are age 61 to 80
- 1 is over age 80
On Monday this week, Scenic Living Communities Executive Director Lora Juhl confirmed that the Iowa Falls campus had one COVID-19 case, diagnosed on Saturday. On Wednesday, Juhl announced another three confirmed cases. Two are staff members, and two are residents at Ashbrook Assisted Living. Scenic Living Communities offers a continuum of care, from long term care and rehabilitation at Scenic Manor, to assisted living at Ashbrook, and independent living at Cedar Ridge.
Reents could not comment on whether any of the cases announced by county and state public health officials are the cases reported by Scenic Living Communities.
According to state data, as of Thursday morning there are COVID-19 outbreaks at 41 long term care facilities in Iowa, but none in Hardin County. A long term care outbreak is defined as three or more cases among residents at a single facility. Senior housing and assisted living facilities are not classified as long term care facilities.
As of 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the state was reporting 20,700 COVID-19 cases, with 12,164 classified as recovered. In Hardin County, 11 of the 19 patients have recovered. A total of 578 Iowans have died of COVID-19, but Hardin County has not seen any deaths from the illness.
Testing continues to expand. As of Thursday morning, 635 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. That's 1 of 27 local residents, or about 3.8 percent of the 16,868 people who live in the county. The rate of positive tests among those who've been tested is 3.3 percent in Hardin County, and 11.9 percent statewide.
Find more state and county data on the state's website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
