Months of campaign stops, mailers, phone calls and polls have led to today: the 2020 General Election. But this is on ordinary election year. It's been complicated by a global pandemic that is still present and spreading rapidly across the U.S. and here in Hardin County.
Because of the pandemic, many Americans have chosen to vote absentee this year. In Hardin County, the Auditor's Office had received 5,080 absentee votes at the close of business on Monday, either via mail or in-person absentee voting at the courthouse. That's almost 43 percent of Hardin County's 11,922 registered voters. In comparison, in the 2016 General Election, of Hardin County's then-12,021 registered voters, 3,429 (28.5 percent) cast absentee ballots. Another 5,168 showed up in person to vote in 2016, equating to total Hardin County turnout of around 71.5 percent.
With a number of close races, and contested races at the county, state and national level, election officials are prepared for high voter turnout. If you're planning to vote today, but you're not exactly sure how to do it or where, we've got you covered with the details below. And if, after reading it, you still have a question, let us know by calling 641-648-2521 or email skonrad@iafalls.com. You can also reach out to the Hardin County Auditor's Office by calling 641-939-8108.
When can I vote?
Today is Election Day. Across Iowa, polls are open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. If you haven't requested and completed a mail-in ballot, or shown up to vote absentee in-person at the courthouse, you must vote today at a precinct location. Don't forget to take a form of ID with you to the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include: a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, or Voter ID Card.
Where should I go to vote?
If you haven’t voted via mailed absentee ballot or in-person absentee, you must vote at your precinct’s polling location before 9 p.m. today. If you're not sure which precinct you live in (and where you should vote), you can look up your voter registration and your precinct polling location via the Iowa Secretary of State's website here. You can also find a list of Hardin County's precincts and their polling locations (and links to those locations on a map) on the Hardin County website here. Don't forget to take a form of ID with you to the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include: a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, or Voter ID Card.
Who's running for office? What do they stand for?
If you're looking for some guidance about the people behind the names on your ballot, first get acquainted with them by downloading a sample of your precinct's ballot here. Once you're done with that, find a Times Citizen guide to four local contested races (county supervisor, county auditor, Iowa House District 49 and Iowa House District 50) in stories and recorded video of Zoom forums here.
I’m not registered to vote. Can I still participate?
Iowa allows for same-day voter registration, which means you can show up at your precinct polling location (find that here, based on where you live) and register to vote and cast a ballot at the same time. You will need some key items if you plan to register and vote today. You will need to prove who you are and where you live. The easiest way to do this is with your valid Iowa driver's license with your current address printed on it. If you don't have that, find a list of the acceptable forms of proof here.
What if I have COVID or I’m quarantined due to a COVID exposure? Can I still vote?
Yes, you can still vote on Election Day, but you must use curbside voting. To use curbside voting, call the Hardin County Auditor's Office at 641-939-8108 and let them know your approximate time of arrival at the polling site, and the type of vehicle you'll be in. Two election officials will bring your ballot to you at your vehicle for you to vote. You're asked to please consider wearing a mask and/or face shield if you have one, to keep poll workers as safe as possible.
I received an absentee ballot, but I haven't returned it yet. Is there still time?
Voted absentee ballots cannot be delivered to your polling place on election day. If you have not returned your absentee ballot on election day, you have three options:
- Deliver your voted absentee ballot to the county auditor's office before the polls close on Election Day,
- Surrender your voted absentee ballot at your polling location and vote a regular ballot, or
- Vote a provisional ballot at the polls if you cannot surrender your voted absentee ballot.
Find more information about absentee voting on the Iowa Secretary of State's website here.
I completed my absentee ballot. Did it arrive at the courthouse?
You can check the status of your returned absentee ballot (whether you mailed it or placed it in the drop box at the courthouse in Eldora. Use this tool on the Iowa Secretary of State's website to check the status.
How long will it take to vote today?
The length of time it takes to vote today will depend on how busy the precinct polling locations are. General Elections tend to draw higher voter turnout, and the pandemic is forcing new protocols to ensure social distancing and hygiene are maintained. If you have to wait in line, please give those around you social distance of at least six feet. Be patient and kind and wait your turn.
I voted. Now what?
Sit back and bask in the knowledge that you participated in our democracy. Enjoy the end of political ads and phone calls, and wait for the results of the election (but know that it's very possible national results will not be final on Tuesday night).
