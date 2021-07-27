Iowa Falls will be the center of action today when RAGBRAI® arrives for an overnight stop. Today the third day of the week-long cross-state ride that began in Le Mars and will end in Anamosa.
After spending last night in Fort Dodge, the route today will take them to Iowa Falls via Duncombe, Webster City, Blairsburg, Williams and Alden (find information about the Alden pass-through plans here). It's just 55.5 miles (70.2 if cyclists choose to add an optional gravel route). That’s the shortest day of the five-day ride, which means riders will likely arrive in Iowa Falls earlier than other overnight stops. And the town is ready.
(Local residents can find advice about getting around town, cell phone service and other information here.)
Cyclists will come into town from Alden via County Highway D20. They’ll travel east along Washington Avenue, across the Iowa River, and turn north on Main Street, skirting the west side of the downtown entertainment district at Estes Park, en route to the main RAGBRAI® campground at Iowa Falls-Alden High School.
Cyclists’ support vehicles – which typically include RVs, semis, buses and vans – will travel from Fort Dodge to Iowa Falls via Highway 20, and come into the Scenic City on Highway 65/Oak Street. From there, they’ll be directed through town to designated campgrounds or other overnight stops via specific routes intended to minimize traffic congestion and keep cyclists and pedestrians safe.
Camping
While the official RAGBRAI® campground is located at the high school, it isn't the only campground – not by a long shot. There are a dozen designated camping areas throughout town, some of which are open to any cyclists, while others are open only to charter groups or riders who are registered with RAGBRAI®. Campgrounds are located at schools (Pineview and Rock Run elementary, Riverbend and the high school) and parks (Foster, Assembly, North and Julia O’Neil) and other locations, including the fire station, Legion Field, Heritage Care Center and Ellsworth Estates. In addition, many cyclists have made arrangements with local residents to camp in their yards or stay in their homes.
Entertainment
The center of activity today will be downtown Iowa Falls. Estes Park and the surrounding area will be a sea of people and bicycles. Many of the roads around the park and those extending to Oak Street and Washington Avenue will be closed to traffic. Fencing around Estes Park has created the boundaries of the beverage garden, which is accessible only to people age 21 and older. Within the beverage garden, two stages are set up – one at the Bill Riley Bandshell and the other in the First Baptist Church parking lot, north of the Times Citizen building.
The RAGBRAI® Iowa Falls committee has planned a full day of live entertainment for cyclists, support people and local residents. Music acts will begin performing at 11 a.m. Tuesday. There will be seven performances throughout the day, ending at 11 p.m. The music will be nearly-continuous; while one group is performing on one stage, setup for the next act will be happening on the other stage. Performers – in order of appearance – are: The Day Drinkers, Aaron McClanahan, Brian Herrin, Tank Anthony, One Track Mind, Pert Near Sandstone and Sellout. There will be an eighth act – The Spacemen – performing at Julia O’Neil park from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Wednesday as bikers make their way out of town on Rocksylvania Avenue.
Shuttle
Visitors and local residents alike will be able to get around town via bicycle, of course, but shuttles will also be available to take people from areas throughout town to the entertainment and vendor district downtown. The free shuttles will run from 11 a.m. to 11:15 p.m. Routes will travel from downtown to the west (via Ellis Avenue and Georgetown Road), north (via Oak Street and Cadet Road), and south (via Oak Street and South River Street).
(Story continues below map.)
Vendors
RAGBRAI® is known for the food and beverages offered along the route in the pass-through and overnight towns, and Iowa Falls will carry that tradition on with more than two dozen vendors scheduled to offer everything from pasta and tacos, to beer and ice cream.
Throughout town, in addition to local restaurants, many churches and civic organizations will be serving food. They (and their menus) include Bethany Lutheran Church (chicken alfredo, bread, cookie and a drink), Elk’s Lodge (hamburgers, brats, loaded baked potatoes, pie and breakfast), Iowa Falls United Methodist Church (chicken alfredo pasta bake, breadsticks, green beans, fruit, homemade bars, cookies, drinks), Iowa Falls-Alden High School’s Cadet Kitchen (hot beef sundae and containers of fresh baked chocolate chip cookies), River’s Edge Church (taco bowls or salads, black beans, homemade bars and drinks) and St. Mark’s Catholic Church (spaghetti, breadsticks, cookies and a drink).
Other vendors include A Mouthful (bison burgers, bison rites, gyros, hot dogs, fries, cheese balls, donuts, salads and more), Americana Concessions, Amos Deans (brisket sandwich, kielbasa with apple bacon kraut, BBQ pork sandwich, BLT), Big Acai Bowls (sorbet bowls, juice and bars), Caribbean Kitchen (jerk chicken sandwiches, jerk chicken rice bowls, Caribbean Cuban chicken sandwiches, jerk pork rice bowls), Dang Brother Pizza (pizzas), El Burrito Loco (quesadillas, burritos, tortas), Garcia’s Tacqueria (tacos, chicken and marinated pork, burritos, quesadillas, Mexican corn), Hydrate on Railroad (drinks, granola bars, muffins, freeze pops), Jose’s Tacos (tacos, burritos, quesadillas, Philly sandwiches), Karam’s Mediterranean Grill (lamb and chicken gyro bowls, chicken shwarma wraps, lamb gyros), Kona Ice (flavored shaved ice), Los Primos Grill (fajitas, rice bowls, burritos, tacos, walking tacos, nachos, taco salad, fajitas, smoothies), Pacific Rim Noodle House (wok-fired veggies with soba noodles), Pizza Til Sundown (personal pizzas, boneless wings, chicken sandwiches), Summer Kitchen (pretzels, street tacos, lemonade, smoothies), Taco Express (burritos, steak tacos, quesadillas, nachos), The Big Red Food Truck (fried tacos, walking taco boats, beef and lamb gyros), The Outside Scoop (ice cream) and The Wandering Mug (breakfast sandwiches, coffee, tea, lemonade).
Beverage garden drinks will include brews by Iowa breweries Toppling Goliath of Decorah, and Big Grove of Solon and Iowa City, as well as domestic beers and a selection of seltzers.
