In years past local families were able to pick out gifts for each other directly through the Toys for Tots program, but the pandemic has forced the program to change things up this Christmas.
"We are going to be doing this as a drive-thru instead of an in-person shopping event for parents this year," Coordinator Kala Eller said.
Some things haven't changed. Helping Holidays in Hardin, Bethany Lutheran Church and Iowa Falls Rotary are teaming up again this year. The drive-thru event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5. pickup locations will be at the Greenbelt Home Care offices (1707 21st St.) in Eldora or Bethany Lutheran Church (2712 Washington Ave.) in Iowa Falls.
Eller said families wishing to pick up gifts must register beforehand by calling Greenbelt Home Care at 641-939-8444 and asking for Eller or emailing her directly at keller@greenbelthomecare.com. The deadline to register is Thursday, Nov. 19.
Those who sign up will receive a ticket in the mail the week of Nov. 23. A ticket is required for any family wanting to pick up gifts on Dec. 5. The ticket will specify a timeframe for picking up the gifts in order more easily social distance and not make people wait in their cars for long periods of time.
Eller said anyone wishing to donate this year can do so at drop boxes located at businesses all around the county. She said people can donate toys directly or simply donate money to the organization.
"Some people would rather go out to a store and pick something out and drop it off, while other people prefer to shop online," Eller said.
Eller has also created an Amazon Wish List where people wishing to donate can have items sent directly to Greenbelt Home Care. The mulit-year volunteer and first-year coordinator said COVID-19 has made this year tougher than usual, but they're getting though it just like everything else.
"I think our biggest challenge is COVID and trying to get kids and families the things they need and are wanting for Christmas while also not being able to have them pick out their own items," she said.
