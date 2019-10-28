As Halloween approaches, communities throughout Hardin County are making plans for trick-or-treating. Dress up in your best costume, and head out in search of candy.
- Alden: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. The Alden Fire Department will host a free will donation soup supper at Alden City Hall. The menu includes chili, potato soup, grilled cheese sandwiches, cookies, coffee and other refreshments. Food will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Ackley: Trick-or-Treat Main Street will be Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Community-wide trick-or-treating will follow from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
- Eldora: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Hubbard: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Iowa Falls: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Radcliffe: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m.
- Steamboat Rock: Thursday, Oct. 31, from 5 to 8 p.m.
