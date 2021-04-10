Officers from Hardin and Grundy counties were reportedly present at an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Grundy Center that resulted in the death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper. In an email to media Saturday morning, Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager wrote that the department was working with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation to gather information. A press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Grundy Center High School. It will be livestreamed on the Iowa State Patrol Facebook page.
The Grundy Register reported on a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday night. According to the news report, "officers from Grundy Center, Grundy County, Hardin County, Cedar Falls and other agencies along with several state troopers all arrived on the scene and surrounded [a] home" at around 7:30 p.m. until almost midnight.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office call logs, officers responded to a call for assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 8 p.m. on Friday.
