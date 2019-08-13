A pair of students who escaped from the Iowa State Training School in Eldora Tuesday morning are still at large as of Tuesday afternoon.
Eldora Police Chief Mike Ludwigs described the one of the boys as an African American wearing and orange shirt and jeans, and the other as an Asian American wearing a blue shirt and jeans. Ludwigs was not sure of the boys' exact age.
Ludwigs said the students escaped through a cornfield near the school. A EPD reserve officer retrieved the K9 officer from the Ackley Police Department before Ludwigs, and two reserve officers attempted to track the boys through the field.
"Apparently, they were already gone," Ludwigs said. "They're still gone as of now."
Police were alerted to the escape at 8:40 a.m. on Tuesday. It's unclear what time the students escaped.
Ludwigs said citizens should call 911 or 641-939-8189 if they see anyone matching the boys' description.
