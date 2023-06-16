The annual Alden Days celebration will take place this weekend, with a few night events planned for Friday, June 16, and a full schedule on Saturday, June 17.
Friday festivities begin with a flag ceremony on the city park stage at 5:30 p.m. The local Horizon's Group will serve a meal at the park shelter from 6-7:30 p.m. A kiddie parade will make its way from the city hall parking lot to the city park at 6:30 p.m. An entrance fee is one non-perishable foot item per child and will be donated to the Alden Food Pantry. A baked goods auction gets underway at 6:45 p.m. and Alden's Citizens of the Year will be named on the pak stage at 7:15 p.m., followed by the crowning of Miss Alden at 7:30 p.m.
The rain location for all of Friday's events would be the Alden Legion building.
Saturday's full slate gets started bright and early with breakfast being serviced by the Alden United Methodist Church from 7-9 a.m. at the Alden Fire Station. One of the area's best community parades will make its way through the downtown area and surrounding streets at 11 a.m. Also at 11 a.m., food vendors will open in the city park area, including Sweet Treats, Homemade Ice Cream an Sugarbox Treats.
Lunch will also be served by the IMUCC Church from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in the city park.
Greiman Brothers will offer free kids train rides from 12:30-5:30 p.m.
Midwest Inflatable Rides - including $10 wristbands - are available to use and purchase from 12:30-4:30 p.m.
The music of Brian Herrin Duo will hit the city park stage for a 1 1/2 hour set beginning at 12 p.m.
Raffle tickets and prizes will be offered throughout the afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
Water street will filled with firefighers and spectators for the popular water fights activity starting at 1 p.m. Also at that time, pre-registration will begin for the kids tractor pull that will take place at 3 p.m. near the Alden Post Office building.
The Robert Dietch Band will take the park stage for musical entertainment at 2 p.m., followed by Stadium Drive at 4 p.m.
The St. Paul's Lutheran Church will serve supper in the park shelter at 4 p.m.
For more snacks, the local 4-H group will offer popcorn in the park at 8:30 p.m.
The day concludes with music at the Westside Patio at 9 p.m. and a large fireworks display at 9:45 p.m.
Everyone is encouraged to bring their lawn chairs to spend a day of fun at Alden Days.
