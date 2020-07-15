Two more confirmed local cases of COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, bringing the cumulative total of Hardin County cases since March to 93.
The new cases were reported by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health. The ages of the two new patients are reported to be 18-40 and 41-60.
Of the 93 Hardin County residents who've tested positive for the disease, 52 are classified as having recovered.
As of Monday, there was one Hardin County resident hospitalized for COVID-19, and 23 hospitalizations total throughout the nine-county region of which Hardin County is a part. Statewide, 190 people were in the hospital for treatment on Tuesday evening.
A total of 771 Iowans have died of the disease, although no Hardin County residents are included in that total.
Testing of Hardin County residents has slowed in recent days. Over the last two weeks (July 2-15), 318 Hardin County residents were tested for COVID-19. In the two prior weeks (June 18-July 1), 672 Hardin County residents were tested. Since March, a total of 2,057 Hardin County residents have been tested for COVID-19. That's about 12.1 percent of the population.
Public health officials continue to urge the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19. That includes staying home if you feel ill; covering coughs and sneezes; disinfecting frequently-touched surfaces; avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands; avoiding close contact (less than six feet of distance) with people who don't live in your household; covering your mouth and nose with a cloth mask when around others; and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
On Wednesday, Walmart announced that beginning Monday, July 20, it will require all customers at Walmart and Sam's Club stores across the country to wear a mask.
"While we’re certainly not the first business to require face coverings, we know this is a simple step everyone can take for their safety and the safety of others in our facilities," a press release issued by the company states. "According to the CDC, face coverings help decrease the spread of COVID-19, and because the virus can be spread by people who don’t have symptoms and don’t know they are infected, it’s critically important for everyone to wear a face covering in public and social distance."
People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms including fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you're instructed to call your health care provider before going into the office. They will walk you through a series of questions and may ask you to report to a testing site. Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls is able to test for COVID-19, but patients should not show up at the hospital. Call the HFH COVID-19 phone number at 641-648-7113 first.
Iowans are also asked to complete a health assessment on the state's TestIowa website. The assessment will ask you to enter information about your health and workplace, and will then give you the option of scheduling a COVID-19 test at a drive-through TestIowa site.
Find more county, regional and state data on the state's coronavirus website.
