Two Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the county's total case count to 46, Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health announced Wednesday. Both of the new patients are age 18-40.
The number of new cases this week, as well as the number of local residents being tested is down this week compared to last week. In the last seven days (June 11-17), 194 Hardin County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and seven have been positive for the illness. In the previous seven days (June 4-10), 247 local residents were tested and 19 were positive.
To date, 1,069 Hardin County residents have been tested for COVID-19. That's one of 16 residents, or about 6.3 percent of the county's 16,868 residents.
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting that 13 Hardin County COVID-19 patients have recovered, and one was hospitalized as of Tuesday. No Hardin County residents have died of the illness.
Statewide, 24,737 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, and 677 have died. Graphs that track the number of Iowans hospitalized, in ICUs and on ventilators as a result of COVID-19 have all been trending down since peaking in early May.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever (100.4 or greater) and shortness of breath. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you're instructed to call your health care provider before going into the office. They will walk you through a series of questions and may ask you to report to a testing site. Hansen Family Hospital in Iowa Falls is able to test for COVID-19, but patients should not show up at the hospital. Call the HFH COVID-19 phone number at 641-648-7113 first.
Iowans are also asked to complete a health assessment on the state's TestIowa website. The assessment will ask you to enter information about your health and workplace, and will then give you the option of scheduling a COVID-19 test at a drive-through TestIowa site.
Find more county, regional and state data on the state's coronavirus website.
