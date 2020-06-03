EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was updated at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3 after additional cases were confirmed at Scenic Living Communities in Iowa Falls.
Two more Hardin County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, increasing the county case total to 19.
The new cases were announced by Greenbelt Home Care/Hardin County Public Health on Wednesday afternoon, but as of 4 p.m. only one had been added to the county total on the state's coronavirus website.
Greenbelt Home Care Public Health Coordinator Rock Reents reported that one of the new cases is a person age 18-40 and the other is a person age 41-60. The breakdown of ages of the county's 19 cases is:
- 11 are age 18-40
- 5 are age 41 to 60
- 3 are age 61 to 80
On Monday this week, Scenic Living Communities Executive Director Lora Juhl confirmed that the Iowa Falls campus had one COVID-19 case, diagnosed on Saturday. On Wednesday, Juhl announced another three confirmed cases. All four are at Ashbrook Assisted Living - two residents and two staff members. Scenic Living Communities offers a continuum of care, from long term care and rehabilitation at Scenic Manor, to assisted living at Ashbrook, and independent living at Cedar Ridge.
Reents could not comment on whether any of the cases announced by county and state public health officials are the cases reported by Scenic Living Communities.
According to state data, as of Wednesday there are COVID-19 outbreaks at 42 long term care facilities in Iowa, but none in Hardin County. A long term care outbreak is defined as three or more cases among residents at a single facility. Senior housing and assisted living facilities are not classified as long term care facilities.
As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, the state was reporting 20,055 COVID-19 cases, with 12,064 classified as recovered. In Hardin County, 10 of the 19 patients have recovered. A total of 574 Iowans have died of COVID-19, but Hardin County has not seen any deaths from the illness.
Testing continues to expand. As of Wednesday afternoon, 579 Hardin County residents had been tested for COVID-19. That's 1 of 29 local residents, or about 3.4 percent of the 16,868 people who live in the county. The rate of positive tests among those who've been tested is 2.9 percent in Hardin County, and 12.2 percent statewide.
Find more state and county data on the state's website, coronavirus.iowa.gov.
