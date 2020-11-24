UPDATE (9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24): The boil advisory for the City of Iowa Falls has been lifted after bacteria tests show it is safe to consume.
UPDATE (11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 23): The city has taken samples of the water and sent them to the lab for testing. Those results will determine whether the boil advisory can be lifted. The soonest those results will be known is Tuesday, Nov. 24.
A ruptured Iowa Falls water main prompted a Sunday afternoon advisory that residents boil their water before ingesting it.
City officials and residents noticed a significant drop in water pressure late Sunday morning, sending water department employees on a hunt for the location of a suspected water main break. As water levels in the city's two water towers dropped, operations at Cargill and Flint Hills were halted and residents were asked to conserve water.
Iowa Falls Water/Wastewater Superintendent Scott Peden described the break as a "big boy" in front of the city's Elk Run Water Treatment Plant along River Road. It was located thanks to a passing bicyclist, who noticed water rushing out near the Elk Run bridge and called the city to report it.
The main was shut down and repairs will be made this week. In the meantime, Peden issued a drinking water boil advisory while the water towers are being refilled.
The advisory instructs the public to bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute, and then let it cool before using it. Or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth and food preparation until further noticed. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water. Water that is used for bathing or other similar purposes does not need to be boiled before use.
For more information, contact the city at 641-648-2527. There's also information about microbes in water available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 800-426-4791.
