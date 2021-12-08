A man was shot and killed by law enforcement Wednesday morning in Iowa Falls, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The man has not yet been identified, but the release states that Iowa Falls Police, the Hardin County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol responded around 7:03 a.m. in the area of Siloam Avenue and River Street after a report of a man stalking a woman by following her around Iowa Falls. They were in separate vehicles.
The man reportedly crashed his car into the woman's vehicle. The release reports that when officers ordered the man out of his vehicle he refused and displayed a shotgun. He attempted to flee the scene and was shot by officers and died of his injuries.
It is unclear exactly what time the man was shot, but there was a lengthy standoff while the man was in his car. The all clear was confirmed by Iowa Falls Police around 10 a.m.
An email and social media post went out to Iowa Falls School District families at around 7:30 this morning informing them that all the Iowa Falls schools would be closed for the day due to the location of the incident. Ellsworth Community College also suspended classes until 11 a.m.
A press release issued by Iowa Falls Superintendent Tony Neumann Wednesday afternoon explained that authorities were still investigating near the school at that time and that classes will resume as usual on Thursday.
The Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation is investigating the case. The name of the deceased man is being withheld until family can be notified.
