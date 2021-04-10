UPDATE (Saturday, April 10 at 3:15 p.m.) - Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith was killed Friday night when he and other law enforcement officers – including a Hardin County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit – attempted to enter a Grundy Center house to apprehend a man who’d fled from police and barricaded himself inside his home.
In a press conference Saturday afternoon, officials said Smith was killed by a single gunshot wound inflicted by 41-year-old Michael Thomas Lang at about 9 p.m. Friday. The incident began at around 7:20 p.m. when a Grundy Center Police officer attempted a traffic stop. Lang reportedly fled from the officer and pulled over on 250th Street, in the southeast part of town. Lang allegedly assaulted the officer – disarming him of his taser, removing his radio and putting him in a choke hold – before a Grundy County Sheriff’s deputy arrived on scene. At that time, Lang reportedly fled the scene in a vehicle. He was found entering his house at 305 G Ave., in Grundy Center. Officers set up a perimeter around the house and learned – from the suspect’s father – that Lang had access to weapons inside the house.
At 8:55 p.m., four Iowa State Patrol officers and a Hardin County Sheriff’s K-9 unit entered the house and announced their presence. As they were clearing the main floor of the house, Sgt. Smith was hit by gunfire and the other officers reportedly saw Lang emerge from a doorway holding a shotgun. Two members of the entry team fled to the basement of the house while the others pulled Smith from the residence. He was taken to Grundy Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Lang reportedly remained barricaded inside the house for several hours and “made several statements about having shot Sgt. Smith and expressed a desire to shoot more police officers.”
The standoff ended around midnight when an Iowa State Patrol tactical team used a wheeled, armored personnel carrier to approach the house. Lang fired multiple rounds at the carrier and three members of the tactical team returned gunfire, striking Lang multiple times. He was apprehended and taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, where he underwent surgery and is currently in critical condition.
Lang has been charged with one count of first-degree murder, a class A felony. If convicted, he would be sentenced to life in prison.
Sgt. Smith is the 11st Iowa State Patrol officer to die in the line of duty, and the first since 2011.
* * *
EARLIER STORY (Saturday, April 10 at 11 a.m.): Officers from Hardin and Grundy counties were reportedly present at an officer-involved shooting Friday night in Grundy Center that resulted in the death of an Iowa State Patrol trooper. In an email to media Saturday morning, Grundy County Sheriff Kirk Dolleslager wrote that the department was working with the Iowa Department of Criminal Investigation to gather information. A press conference is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Grundy Center High School. It will be livestreamed on the Iowa State Patrol Facebook page.
The Grundy Register reported on a standoff in Grundy Center on Friday night. According to the news report, "officers from Grundy Center, Grundy County, Hardin County, Cedar Falls and other agencies along with several state troopers all arrived on the scene and surrounded [a] home" at around 7:30 p.m. until almost midnight.
According to the Hardin County Sheriff's Office call logs, officers responded to a call for assistance from the Grundy County Sheriff's Office at 8 p.m. on Friday.
