Hardin County Public Health announced on Thursday that a COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held on Sunday, May 23 for people between the ages of 12 and 18.
The shots will be administered between 4 and 6 p.m. inside the South Hardin High School Auditorium (1800 24th St. in Eldora). HCPH is partnering with Medicap Pharmacy to execute the clinic. Appointments are required and can be made via Medicap's website at www.mymedicapppharmacy.com/eldora or by calling Medicap at 641-858-3567 or HCPH at 641-939-8444.
Those who make appointments will receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which requires a second dose three weeks after the first. A clinic to administer second doses is scheduled for Sunday, June 13.
The clinic is a result of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's expansion of the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to include those 12 thru 15 years of age. The FDA announced the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has met the statutory criteria to amend the EUA, and that the known and potential benefits of the vaccine in individuals 12 and older outweigh the known and potential risks.
HCPH still advises that people should continue to use mitigation strategies even after being vaccinated. Those strategies include.
- Staying home if sick
- Washing your hands often
- Staying six-feet away from others if possible
- Wearing a mask
- Recognize that older people and those with chronic health conditions like diabetes, obesity, heart issues and organ transplants have a much higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19
