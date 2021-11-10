Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919 on the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926, Congress passed a resolution for an annual observance, and Nov. 11 became a national holiday beginning in 1938. Unlike Memorial Day, Veterans Day pays tribute to all American veterans, living or dead. Veterans Day activities are planned area wide as follows.
Ackley
- A program will begin at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at AGWSR High School. Elliott-Keninger American Legion Post 252, along with students and administration, will present a program that includes performances by the band and vocal students. The public is invited to join to honor veterans and those currently serving.
- All veterans and their spouses are invited to a chili lunch at the Ackley American Legion (639 Main St.) on Thursday, Nov. 11. Serving begins at 11:30 a.m.
Alden
- Alden Elementary will host a Veterans Day Concert on Thursday, Nov. 11. Students will perform for parents and guests with cookies and drinks served immediately following the concert. All veterans are welcome to attend the program, which begins at 5:30 p.m.
Eldora
- A Veterans Day program will be held at Eldora-New Providence Elementary School on Thursday, Nov. 11 at 10 a.m. Following the program, veterans and their spouses are invited to a free will donation soup lunch at the American Legion (1215 Washington St.). Soup will be served until 1 p.m. (or until the food is gone).
- The American Legion Walter Sayer Post #182 in Eldora will host a Veterans Day meal on Thursday, Nov. 11 from 5 to 8 p.m. The cost is $8 per person. The meal includes spaghetti or chicken alfredo, salad, bread stick and dessert. Carry-out and dine-in options are available. The Legion is located at 1215 Washington St. in Eldora.
Hubbard
- Music and speakers will be part of the Hubbard American Legion program at Hubbard-Radcliffe Middle School in Hubbard on Thursday, Nov. 11. The event will be held in the gym at 1:30 p.m.
- A Veterans Day soup supper will be served at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11 at Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard (301 E. Chestnut St.). All veterans and family members past, present, and future are invited to attend. Table settings and drinks will be provided.
Iowa Falls
- The Iowa Falls American Legion Post #188 will lead a brief ceremony at the Veterans Memorial on Foster Boulevard at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11. The public is invited.
- Ellsworth Community College will recognize veterans with a ceremony and luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 11. The ceremony will begin at noon in the Panther Den at the Dale Howard Family Activity Center. All veterans are invited to attend. The ceremony will honor all who served in the Armed Services, and will feature speakers from around campus as well as Retired Army Command Sergeant Major Robert Warrington. The ceremony will also highlight current students who have served. Lunch will be served immediately following the ceremony in the Panther Den. Those interested in attending should RSVP to Megan Richtsmeier via email at Megan.Richtsmeier@iavalley.edu.
Radcliffe
- A Soup Cookoff will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m. at the Radcliffe American Legion. Public sampling and vote closes at 6 p.m. Soups and sandwiches will be served with freewill donation. There is a $10 entry fee with one winner from the chili and “other” categories. To enter call Clay Hinderaker at 515-231-4829 or Heath Stolee at 515-460-6002.
- Next week, on Monday, Nov. 15, Angel O. Narvaez, National Vice Commander of the American Legion, will be visiting Radcliffe American Legion Post 317 from 9 to 11 a.m. All Legion family and community members are welcome to stop by to visit with Narvaez.
