Have you worried that Fido, Fluffy or one of your family's other pets may pick up the novel coronavirus and transmit it to you? Rest easy, say two area veterinarians.
Scott Hinders, DVM at Ackley Veterinary Center said that while dogs and cats have their own version of the virus, it's not the same as the global pandemic that has caused the deaths of more than 10,000 Americans.
“I get emails every day from the American Veterinary Medical Association,” said Heather Schneider, DVM at Highview Animal Hospital in rural Parkersburg. “I have seen no validation that pets can pass the virus to you."
Schneider and Hinders both pointed to the American Veterinary Medicine Association website, which states that infectious disease experts and multiple international and domestic human and animal health organizations agree that there is no evidence indicating pets can spread COVID-19 to other animals or people. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has also reported that it does not have evidence that "companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people or that they might be a source of infection in the United States."
“Accordingly, there’s no reason to remove pets from homes where there is COVID-19 despite what you may be seeing on social media,” Schneider said.
Hinders said that theoretically, pets could transfer the virus by carrying germs in their fur. Schneider agreed saying that pets could only carry the virus if a human coughed on them, leaving visually wet fur, and if someone else then touched it and then touched their face.
“As always, pets should be kept well-groomed and their food bowls, bedding and toys clean,” said Schneider.
Companion animals, says the AMVA website, have a beneficial impact on human health. As integral family members, pets provide companionship and reduce anxiety, necessary during the current pandemic.
Rob Wohlert, president of the Greenbelt Human Society Board in Iowa Falls, said COVID—19 has not affected adoptions at the shelter. He added that cats and kittens at the shelter are ready for homes in which they can provide that companionship.
“We’re holding steady – our census is staying about the same,” Wohlert said. “In fact now is a good time to adopt." The humane society currently has eight young cats and more than two dozen adult cats. The shelter is closed to the public, except by appointment.
Wohlert said that the current situation has resulted in fewer membership renewals, something he blamed on economic worries, but donations continue to be received for the animals in the shelter. He said items needed include paper towels, hand sanitizer, Purina Gentle© dry cat food and 9-Lives canned paté.
