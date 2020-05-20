With local festivals and gatherings being canceled one after another, talent shows are taking a hit as well.
Fortunately, the Iowa Falls Parks and Recreation Department has created a virtual talent show for talented kids and adults alike. Anyone with a talent from singing to face painting is invited to make a video up to five minutes long and submit it to ifpro@cityofiowafalls.com.
Iowa Falls Recreation Director Mark Schulz, the brain child of the show, said he had seen a few other communities hold daily online talent shows. He decided to give people until June 1 to submit their videos and then compile them into a show everyone could watch.
"I thought we could make it a little bit bigger and have it over a couple weeks so if people weren't sure what to do right away they could think about it," Schulz said.
There are a few rules and guidelines for submissions:
- All ages are encouraged to participate
- Videos should be kept under five minutes in length
- All content must be 'PG'
- Filming horizontally is encouraged (landscape)
Schulz said between the quarantine and the weather this is the perfect time to hold the virtual talent show.
"Whether the kids have an indoor talent or an outdoor talent like a trick shot or whatever the case may be, it gives them something to do," he said. "Especially now that our (Parks and Rec) programs are starting to get really behind."
Schulz said he's still working out some details, but after compiling all the videos he hopes to pick a date for a community viewing on Zoom. He also plans to record the community viewing and upload it, along with a compiled video of just the submissions, to YouTube and Facebook for people to watch at their leisure.
It's also unclear if there will be judges and prizes like a traditional talent show, but Schulz said he has some ideas. He may choose himself, City Manager Jody Anderson, Parks Director Chris Kuhnle and guests to judge the submissions live on Zoom. Prizes are also a strong possibility.
"I'd like to do something, whether it's Iowa Falls Bucks or those sorts of things that help the community as much as we can," Schulz said.
Submissions from surrounding towns are welcome. Schulz said in the end he hopes people will simply have fun with it and be creative.
If you're having trouble coming up with an idea, here's a list of 50 things you could do for the show. If there are problems uploading the video to ifpro@cityofiowafalls.com contact Schulz at 641-648-3691 for other submission options.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.