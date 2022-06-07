Today is Election Day across Iowa. The Primary Election will choose each political party's nominees for races in November's General Election. Voters who are registered with a political party (or who register with a political party at their polling location) can participate in the election.
Because the Primary Election chooses nominees, the ballots are different for Democrats and Republicans. Find sample Primary Election ballots for every Hardin County polling location here.)
If you requested an absentee ballot by mail, the completed ballot must be returned to the county auditor’s office by 8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7 (today). The only people who may return a completed absentee ballot to the county auditor’s office other than the voter are someone living in the voter’s household; an immediate family member; the special precinct election officials who deliver a ballot to the resident of a health care facility; or a delivery agent if a voter is unable to return a ballot due to blindness or other disability.
Voters who want to cast a ballot on Election Day will have to do so at their designated polling location. Polling locations are open today from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Polling locations are as follows (a map of them can be found online here):
- Alden/Buckeye Precinct votes at Alden Legion Community Center, 506 West St., Alden
- Concord/Sherman/Grant/Tipton Precinct votes at Hubbard Fire Station, 218 N. Iowa St., Hubbard
- Eldora/Pleasant/Providence/Union Precinct votes at Eldora City Hall, 1442 Washington St., Eldora
- Eldora City Precinct votes at Hardin County Emergency Operations Center, 1031 Edgington Ave., Eldora
- Etna/Clay Precinct votes at St. John’s United Church of Christ, 716 3rd Ave., Ackley
- Hardin/Ellis/Jackson Precinct votes at Ellsworth Equine Center (Ag and Renewable Energy Center Building), 707 Ellsworth Ave., Iowa Falls
- Iowa Falls Precinct #1 votes at Barlow Memorial Library, 921 Washington Ave., Iowa Falls
- Iowa Falls Precinct #2 votes at Iowa Falls Fire Station, 218 S. River St., Iowa Falls
The deadline to pre-register to vote has passed, but eligible electors may also register to vote on Election Day with both proof of identity and proof of residency. (Find more information about same-day registration here.)
Find more information about voting on the Hardin County Auditor's web page, or visit the Iowa Secretary of State’s website.
