A mixture of new and returning faces won terms on Hardin County’s city councils and school boards on Tuesday in an election year that was marked by renewed interest in local offices.
Despite there being a dozen contested races in Hardin County alone, only 20 percent of the registered voters cast ballots, a far cry from the 75 percent who participated one year ago.
Iowa Falls
The big news in Iowa Falls’ local election was that Mayor Gene Newgaard, who’s served four terms in office, was unseated by Mike Emerson, an Ellsworth Community College professor, former police officer and local business owner. Emerson received 562 votes and Newgaard collected 372.
“I’m humbled that the citizens of Iowa Falls think I would be a good representative of them,” said Emerson, a first-time political candidate. He’s been attending city council meetings since filing to run for office, and Emerson said he’ll work to study up on city issues.
“I think that’s going to take me relying on some folks down at City Hall and chatting with the city manager and other folks and learning as I go,” he said. “You don’t go into a position like this knowing everything. I’m going to rely on a lot of people to ask questions.”
It’s a similar story for Micah Cutler, who will fill the city council seat being vacated by two-term council member Rob Wohlert, who did not seek re-election. Cutler and incumbent Steve Klein won election to office with 619 votes and 681 votes, respectively, besting first-time candidate Kory Brannick, who received 257 votes. This was Cutler’s run for the council.
“It feels very good to have people ask me to run and decide to put my time and energy into it and have the support of the people of Iowa Falls,” Cutler said Tuesday night. She’s been attending city council meetings for months, and said she’ll continue to try to educate herself about the issues currently before the council.
Cutler, who previously worked for Hardin County in its GIS and IT departments, said she’d like to focus on making more information available to the public.
“As a public citizen of Iowa Falls for 15 years I know what it’s like to not know what’s going on, except for what I read in the newspaper,” she said. “I’m hoping we can find ways to put information from the city into the hands of the public.”
The Iowa Falls School Board race, which saw two incumbents and two challengers, came close to seeing a change, but ultimately will remain the same. Todd Bicknese and Dave Moore won re-election with 763 and 485 votes, respectively, besting challengers Dominick Rocky Damiano, who received 477 votes, and Mindy Rodamaker, who got 375.
Bicknese, president of the board and its longest-tenured member at 12 years, said he’s happy to have four more years.
“I think there’s just a lot of stuff going on and I think that’s maybe what sparked some interest in people voting and people considering running,” he said Tuesday night. “I think that’s part of why maybe people decided to throw their name in a hat and hopefully that’s why people got out and voted.”
Eldora
The Eldora City Council will look different when the new members are sworn in next month. Two of the three incumbents, Mel Hoy and Greg Priske, decided not to run for another term, leaving two seats open. Those seats will be filled by Carey Callaway Morton, who received 336 votes, and Mike May Jr., who collected 200 votes. Incumbent Jerry Kramer was re-elected with 284 votes.
Callaway Morton said she’s excited to serve the community and ready to get to work. She has some immediate priorities.
“I think just to help (City Administrator) Aaron Budweg with economic development,” she said. “I want to work with the mayor. There’s great momentum here and I’m excited to keep it going.”
Candidates Trevor Fisher, who received 110 votes, and Eric Neuer, who received 99 votes, were defeated. Mayor Dave Dunn ran unopposed and won.
The Eldora-New Providence School Board will also see a new face. With only three candidates on the ballot and three seats open, incumbents Jay Stanish and Jared Cook will return to the board along with newcomer Breanne Butler. The district’s PPEL and SAVE measures each passed easily with 82 and 73 percent of the vote.
Alden
The Alden School Board will remain the same after incumbents Abbey Barrick and Greg Lascheid retained their seats over challengers Cassandra Jass and Brock Puffett.
Barrick, who’s been on the board for eight years, won with 91 votes. Lascheid, who’s served 12 years, edged Jass by only one vote, 78-77. Lascheid said Tuesday night that he was “cautiously optimistic” he will retain his seat.
“Quite frankly, it’s a one vote difference, so this is unofficial. I think it could be subject to change so I won’t jump up and down and celebrate,” he said. “If this holds up, I’m grateful for the opportunity again if that is the way it plays out. I have no reason to believe it won’t, but one vote is not unreasonable to ask for a recount.”
Brock Puffett finished fourth with 31 votes in his second attempt at winning a seat on the board.
Incumbent Alden City Council members Janaan Harding and Bob Hoversten both retained their seats. Hoversten received 58 votes, while Harding got 56 votes.
