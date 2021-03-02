Voters in the Iowa Falls School District defeated a bond issue on Tuesday that would have raised property taxes to build a new elementary school and to renovate and add on to the high school. Both questions on the ballot needed 60 percent approval to pass. The first got 57.3 percent approval, and the second received 56 percent.
(Story continues below chart.)
But school district officials and project proponents said the issue isn't dead, and voters can expect another bond measure later this year because the problems the proposal sought to fix won’t go away.
“I’m disappointed it didn’t pass, but we’ll be back at the drawing board,” Iowa Falls School Board member Dawn Parker said. “What does the community want? They’re going to have to let us know.”
The Iowa Falls School Board began discussing the possibility of a building project in the fall of 2019. It hired engineers to conduct a facilities assessment of every district building. That report showed all of the buildings need some work, but Pineview and Rock Run elementary schools – both built in the 1930s – needed the most work. Costs for HVAC repairs and replacement alone were estimated at $20 million.
The district assembled a Facilities Study Committee of volunteers to review the engineers’ report and discussed the needs. Last fall, the committee made its recommendations to the school board, and board members decided they wanted to pursue construction of a new preschool through fifth grade building adjacent to Iowa Falls-Alden High School. The project would also address needs at the high school, building a new band room, art room, locker room, gym and expanding the shop. The price was estimated at $28.5 million. A petition put the issue on the ballot.
A Vote Yes committee formed, and it worked over the last six weeks to distribute information about the issue. Vote Yes member Kaitlyn Hoversten said Tuesday’s loss stung, but it’s not the end.
“We are already talking about what we’re going to do for our next steps,” she said Tuesday. “We’re not giving up on this thing, but now we have to wait six more months (for another vote) and that’s a lot of time when we’re talking about schools that are in need of work.”
Superintendent Tony Neumann said he was warned by others who have worked on similar bond issues in other districts that it was probably going to take more than one referendum to get voters’ approval.
“We knew from the beginning it was a big ask,” he said of the bond, which would have raised property taxes an estimated $3.43 per $1,000 of taxable valuation.
“We’ll have to figure out why people voted no," he said, suggesting that surveys will be distributed. “If it’s a better plan for the other buildings, that’s something we can overcome. If it’s more information about how long our heating systems can last, or more information about space, that’s something we can educate on. But if it’s people don’t like the money, I don’t know how to fix that. We can keep educating, but as costs continue to rise and when interest rates eventually start to rise, the money will be harder.”
Even if the community responds that it wants to keep the Pineview and Rock Run and repair their HVAC systems, Neumann said the cost of those fixes would require a voter-approved bond.
The Facilities Study Committee will continue to meet, and Neumann said it’s open to new members who are interested in learning more and giving feedback about potential future projects.
“Hopefully people are willing to talk,” he said.
Voter turnout for Tuesday’s special election was better than some recent school board elections. Of the 4,663 registered voters in the Iowa Falls School District, which includes parts of Hardin and Franklin counties, 1,269 cast ballots - including 130 absentee. That's a turnout of 27.2 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.