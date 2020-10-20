Election Day is still two weeks away, but thousands of Hardin County voters have already cast their ballots.

County Auditor Jessica Lara reported that as of Monday, her office had received requests for 3,971 absentee ballots. That includes 439 in-person absentee ballots and 3,532 mailed absentee ballots.

Those numbers indicate the county is on pace to exceed the number of absentee ballots that were cast in the last presidential election. In 2016, a total of 8,597 ballots were cast by Hardin County voters. Of those, about 3,400 – 39 percent – were absentee. That number has already been exceeded this year.

Many voters have opted to cast absentee ballots this year because of the continuing coronavirus pandemic and public health experts’ advice to avoid public outings and contact with people outside your household whenever possible. Iowa and Hardin County set records for voter turnout in the June primary. Before that election – and before the general in November – Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate mailed absentee ballot request forms to every registered voter in the state. A total of 2,621 primary ballots were cast in Hardin County, and of those, 82 percent – 2,153 ballots – were absentee.

Lara said her office has been fielding a lot of questions about absentee voting in recent weeks. One of the primary concerns expressed by voters is whether the U.S. Postal Service will be able to deliver ballots to voters and back to election officials on time. Lara said the USPS has assured election officials it can handle the demands, but voters who still don't trust the mail have alternative options for returning their ballots. One is to hand-deliver them to the auditor's office in the courthouse in Eldora. Another way is through a drop box located on the east side of the courthouse property. The drop box is white and it is marked with signs indicating it is meant for election mail.

As ballots are received in the Auditor’s Office they are checked in by bar code on the outside of the envelope. (Voters can track their mailed ballot and know when it's arrived at its destination here.) The unopened ballots are kept in lockboxes inside a vault in the Auditor’s Office, which is locked at night.

The envelopes will be opened on Monday, Nov. 2, and laid flat with weights on top to flatten them out overnight. On Election Day, they’ll be fed into ballot counter machines and tabulated.

Voters can also cast an absentee ballot in person at the courthouse. The Auditor’s Office offers in-person absentee voting during regular business hours (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.), and it will be open two Saturdays this month (Oct. 24 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Lara said she's seen a steady stream of voters through the courthouse since absentee voting opened on Oct. 5.

COVID-19 precautions require courthouse visitors to check in with a security guard inside the courthouse’s east door. The visitor will tell the guard why they’re there, and they’ll receive one of three passes to go upstairs to the auditor’s office to vote. If all three passes are in use, the person will have to wait until one becomes available, but Lara said that shouldn’t take more than five minutes.

In-person voting will also be available on Election Day, Nov. 3, at precincts across the county from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Find more information about voting, including sample ballots, precinct maps and more on the Hardin County website.