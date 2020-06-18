The graduation ceremony for Iowa Falls-Alden's Class of 2020 is on the move again.
School officials announced that Saturday's (June 20) program will be moved from Cadet Field to the Jerene Barlow Auditorium inside the high school due to the weather forecast, which is calling for thunderstorms.
IFAHS Principal Kyle Hutchinson said the ceremony will be split into four sessions with assigned times. That will help ensure social distancing can be practiced. The sessions will take place as follows:
- Group 1 (Last Names Beginning A-F): 9:45 a.m.
- Group 2 (Last Names Beginning G-L): 10:25 a.m.
- Group 3 (Last Names Beginning M-R): 11:05 a.m.
- Group 4 (Last Names Beginning S-Z): 11:45 a.m.
Students and their families should report to the gym from the south parking lot at their assigned time, where the graduate will receive cords and other items in the gymnasium. Families will be directed to their designated place in line, and there will be designated spots in the school to help keep families distanced from each other while inside the school. No more than 23 families will be included in each session.
IFAHS school officials are requesting that each graduate limit their group to as close to five members (counting the graduate) as possible. Everyone will be asked to wear a mask, and students will receive their school logo mask at rehearsal.
Students will also be given their designated group/time at rehearsal at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 19.
After the graduate is recognized on stage, they and their family will exit the auditorium through the locker room hallway and out the weight room doors to minimize exposure and the total number of people in the building at one time.
