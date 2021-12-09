- AGWSR is running on a 2-hour delay on 12/9.
- Ellsworth Community College is running on a 2-hour delay on 12/9. Classes and office will open at 10am.
- Iowa Falls Alden CSD will be on a 2-hour delay on 12/9.
Weather Postponements and Cancellations - December 9th
-
- Updated
- 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.