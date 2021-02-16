- AGWSR Schools will have a two hour late start on Tuesday, February 16. No am preschool
- Hampton-Dumont Schools will be on a 2-hour delay today, Tuesday, February 16th.
- Iowa Falls and Alden CSD will be closed today due to transportation issues caused by the cold weather.
- South Hardin Schools building is closed today, Tuesday, February 16. They will have a virtual learning day.
- St. Patrick, Hampton - 8:30 AM Mass is cancelled on Tuesday, February 16.
