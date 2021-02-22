- AGWSR will have a 2 hour delay on Monday, February 22nd. No AM preschool.
- Hampton Dumont-Cal will be on a 2-hour delay, Monday, February 22nd. There will be no morning activities.
- Iowa Falls and Alden CSD's will be on a 2-hour delay, Monday, February 22nd. They will be moving to hard surfaces road this morning, February 22nd, 2021
- South Hardin Schools will be on a 2-hour delay, Monday, February 22nd. There will be no morning activities.
