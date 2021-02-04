- AGWSR Schools will have a two-hour late start on Friday, Feb. 5. No morning preschool.
- Hardin County government offices will open at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 5.
- Iowa Falls-Alden Schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 5.
- South Hardin Schools will have a two-hour late start on Friday, Feb. 5. No morning activities, and the high school will not have an early out.
Weather Postponements and Cancellations - Feb. 5
