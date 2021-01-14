- The 502 is closed Friday, Jan. 15.
- Access Incorporated is closed on Friday, Jan. 15.
- AGWSR schools are closed Jan.15.
- AGWSR vs. North Tama boys only basketball scheduled for Jan. 14 is canceled. No make-up date has been scheduled.
- Alden Library is closed Jan. 15.
- Ellsworth Community College is on a two-hour delay on Jan. 15. Offices will open at 10 a.m.
- Gateway Insurance is closed Jan. 15.
- Hampton-Dumont-Cal Schools are closed Jan. 15.
- Hardin County ISU Extension and Outreach office in Iowa Falls is closed Jan 15. Staff can be reached via email.
- Iowa Falls-Alden schools are closed after school on Thursday, Jan. 14, and all school and activities are canceled for Friday, Jan. 15. The buildings will be closed.
- Iowa Falls-Alden's home wrestling triangular versus Humboldt and Webster City scheduled for Jan. 14 is postponed. The triangular has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 26, but will be moved to Webster City.
- Iowa Falls-Alden's G/B basketball games at Webster City on Jan. 15 have been postponed. No make-up date has been announced.
- Midland Power Cooperative reports severe weather and poor driving conditions may slow the power restoration process if issues arise . If roads become impassible, power restoration efforts may be postponed to daylight hours. Midland Power outages can be reported 24/7 online, by mobile app, or by calling 800-833-8876.
- Plastic Recycling of Iowa Falls will have no 3rd shift on Friday, Jan.14.
- The River Tap is closed Friday, Jan. 15.
- South Hardin Schools are closed Jan. 15 for professional development. The district has also announced the following athletic postponements:
- SH-BCLUW's wrestling meet at East Marshall scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 14, has been postponed. No make-up date yet.
- South Hardin Middle School Basketball vs Union La Porte for Boys and Girls is postponed.
- South Hardin Middle School Wrestling @ Union La Porte is cancelled
- South Hardin High School and Middle School practices must be done by 5 p.m.
- South Hardin's G/B basketball games at Grundy Center, scheduled for Jan. 15, have been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 30. Varsity girls tip at 6:15 and boys at 7:30 p.m.
- The Thrift Store in Iowa Falls is closed for shopping and donations on Friday, Jan. 15, and items will be left outside. The store will be open for business on Saturday, Jan. 16.
